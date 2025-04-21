Kajwang Backs Orengo and Sifuna, Says ODM Won’t Turn Into a “Praise Choir”

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang has jumped to the defence of Siaya governor James Orengo and Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, insisting that dissent is healthy in a democracy.

Speaking on NTV, Kajwang reminded Kenyans that “there’s nothing wrong with different and divergent voices” as long as they are expressed with respect. He argued that ODM’s culture is built on loyalty to nation—not blind allegiance.

“We cannot be a praise‑and‑worship choir. Those are not the values that ODM stands for,” he said.

Orengo and Sifuna have recently criticised fellow ODM figures who, in their view, have grown tone‑deaf to public concerns after the party entered a power‑sharing pact with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

The duo’s frank remarks angered some party loyalists, but Kajwang believes such push‑back is essential.

He noted that, even within the newly formed broad‑based government, ODM legislators will still call out wrongdoing, whether it’s police abductions or a faltering health system. “If things aren’t working, we’ll speak out, but we’ll do it in a way that doesn’t tear the country apart,” he said.

Kajwang also dismissed fears that ODM might disappear inside the coalition. The party, he insisted, remains distinct and will field its own presidential candidate in 2027. “Building a movement of ODM’s stature isn’t easy, and it will be on the ballot,” he said.

According to the senator, Raila Odinga’s decision to work with Ruto was driven by a need to steady an economy shaken by last year’s protests. But collaboration, he stressed, should not silence honest critique.

With elections only two years away, Kajwang urged colleagues to focus on solving Kenya’s immediate challenges while keeping democratic debate alive. “Let us allow divergent voices; they’re part of a healthy political culture,” he said.