Senator Demands Accountability from Mash Poa Bus Company After Assault Incident

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba is taking a stand following a troubling incident where a female passenger was allegedly assaulted and robbed on a Mash Poa bus. This event reportedly took place last week during a trip to Mombasa.

In a letter dated April 21, Senator Orwoba reached out to the Mash Poa management, demanding a detailed report on the incident. She urged the company to shed light on the measures taken by their staff and management, emphasizing the need for this report by the end of April 22.

“Given the gravity of the situation, I urge you to prioritize this matter and provide a full incident report detailing the events as they transpired, including any actions taken by your staff and management in response to the incident,” Orwoba stated.

The incident has understandably raised significant safety concerns among passengers who rely on this bus service. Senator Orwoba reiterated the importance of justice for the victim, Ms. Omondi, who bravely shared her experience on social media.

Ms. Omondi recounted a harrowing experience where she was dragged and assaulted by a fellow passenger during her journey from Nairobi on April 14. She lost consciousness after being handed two cups of tea by a middle-aged man and later found herself in Coast General Hospital. She was reportedly brought there by a bus conductor and a boda boda rider.

Adding to her ordeal, Ms. Omondi expressed frustration over the company’s refusal to provide information about the perpetrator. She also reported missing personal belongings, including clothes, cash, and her phone.

As a frequent traveler to Diani, Ms. Omondi is understandably dismayed by the lack of answers and accountability from Mash Poa. She voiced her distress, saying, “I need an explanation of how I woke up in the hospital without some clothes, yet I had them when I boarded the bus. I am losing it because I don’t have answers, and all I’m getting from Mash is ‘We don’t know.’”