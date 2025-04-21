Ex-Tahidi High Actress Passes Away

Kenya’s acting fraternity is reeling after news broke of the death of Alice Wairimu, the beloved Tahidi High star known to many as “Alicia Nimoh”. Her family confirmed the sad news on Monday, though they have not yet disclosed the cause of death.

She was in her early 30s.

Wairimu became a household name during Tahidi High’s prime, captivating viewers with a mix of quick wit and effortless charm that made her character a perennial favourite. Long‑time fans recall how her scenes lit up the screen, turning everyday high‑school drama into must‑watch television and cementing her place among the show’s breakout talents.

Tributes pour in

Within hours of the announcement, heartfelt messages flooded social media. Actress Vickie Sassy, who had been collaborating with Wairimu on an upcoming film, wrote:

“We were on set together only the other day. It hurts that she’ll never see the final cut. Rest easy, my friend.”

Naomi Mburu, another Tahidi High alumna, echoed the disbelief:

“Your spirit was pure, your energy infectious. I’m struggling to accept that you’re gone so soon. Rest in peace, Miss Nimoh.”

The Kenya Actors Guild described Wairimu as “a bright light whose talent inspired an entire generation of performers”. Industry colleagues also praised her professionalism, noting that she often mentored younger actors and was quick to share a word of encouragement.

Although Tahidi High wrapped up years ago, Wairimu had never stepped away from her craft.

Close friends say she was juggling independent film work, theatre rehearsals and a yet‑to‑be‑announced TV pilot at the time of her passing. That unfinished slate has compounded the sense of loss among fellow creatives—dreams cut short just as new chapters were unfolding.

For many Kenyans who grew up watching the long‑running high‑school drama, Alicia Nimoh was more than a fictional student; she was a symbol of youthful exuberance and relatable campus dilemmas.

Clips of her most memorable moments have resurfaced online – laughter‑filled classroom pranks, moral lessons delivered with a sly grin, serving as both comfort and reminder of the indelible mark she left on local television.

Plans for a memorial service are under way, with family expected to release details once arrangements are finalised. In the meantime, fans and friends continue to celebrate a life that, though brief, made Kenyan screens and hearts shine a little brighter.