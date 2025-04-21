Ruto, Uhuru Lead Kenyan Leaders in Mourning Pope Francis

Kenya’s political class closed ranks on Easter Monday after news broke that Pope Francis had died earlier in the morning, ending a transformative 12‑year papacy.

President William Ruto set the tone with a message that blended national grief and personal admiration. “We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis,” he wrote, hailing the late pontiff as a “beacon of servant leadership” whose humility crossed every cultural and religious line.

Ruto praised the Pope’s relentless defence of society’s most vulnerable, saying the Argentine‑born cleric “exemplified inclusivity and justice” in both word and deed. He concluded by noting that the Pope’s moral convictions “inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki—himself a lifelong Catholic—called the death “a monumental loss” and urged the faithful to let the Pope’s simple life of grace guide future generations.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula echoed that sentiment, describing Francis as “a spiritual beacon of humility, love and justice.” Reflecting on the Pope’s outreach to the poor and marginalised, Wetang’ula added: “As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and the legacy of faith, love and humility that he leaves behind.”

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi struck a similarly sombre note. “A light to the world has dimmed,” he said, assuring Catholics that Francis’s “legacy of compassion and unity will endure across generations.”

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta drew on personal memories of the Pope’s 2015 visit to Nairobi, when hundreds of thousands packed the University of Nairobi grounds for Mass in a torrential downpour. “I recall the visit of Pope Francis to our great nation in November 2015, where Kenyans renewed their faith and trust in God,” Kenyatta said. He praised the pontiff for knitting “strong bonds of friendship among different faiths” and prayed for comfort for Catholics worldwide.

According to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic on 14 February 2025 with bronchitis that later developed into bilateral pneumonia.

After thirty‑eight days in hospital, doctors discharged him to his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, where his condition deteriorated over the weekend. He passed away in the early hours of Easter Monday, aged 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Pope steered the Catholic Church toward outspoken advocacy on climate change, economic inequality and migrant rights. His easy manner and willingness to wade into difficult social debates resonated with Kenya’s nearly ten million Catholics, many of whom still recall his Kiswahili greeting—“Bwana Asifiwe”—during the 2015 Mass.

Funeral preparations will be announced by the Vatican in the coming days. For now, Kenyan leaders from across the political spectrum are united in paying tribute to a man they say personified mercy, justice and hope.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.