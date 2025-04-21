Babu Owino Contemplates 2027 Presidential Run with Ndindi Nyoro as Running Mate

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is toying with the idea of having a stab at the presidency in 2027, with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro potentially joining him as his deputy.

On the Hot 96 Breakfast show Monday morning, Owino shared his thoughts on forming political alliances, mentioning notable figures like Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna, and James Orengo among others.

“The decision to run depends on what Ndindi and I decide together,” Owino explained. “Ndindi is a high achiever, and if we choose to go for it, we might not even need to hire agents – asubuhi mapema!”

While the idea of the two young politicians teaming up has been floating around, this appears to be the first time either has spoken about it publicly. We still don’t know whether his Kiharu counterpart is entertaining the thought.

Babu didn’t hold back his criticism of President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, expressing dissatisfaction with their management.

He pointed out issues with the handling of Ksh.380 million from the World Bank meant for road improvements in Embakasi East, Mathare, and Roysambu. “The funds were released, but contractors have left the sites. There’s no progress. The money’s gone. Who’s responsible? The governor of Nairobi,” he wondered.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Owino feels confident about his qualifications for roles like governor or president. “There are so many opportunities. My supporters are urging me to run for president in 2027, and I believe I’m more than ready for any of these roles,” he stated.

Owino also expressed disappointment with President Ruto’s leadership, predicting challenges for him in the next election. “It’s disappointing because Ruto had the potential to be a great leader for Kenya, coming from a humble background. When he won in 2022, I thought he had secured 2027 as well. But as we approach the next election, I believe he’s losing his grip due to obvious issues,” Owino remarked.