Kenya’s ‘Spy Queen’ Jane Mugo Cleared of Threat to Kill Charges

Jane Mugo, Kenya’s infamous private detective known as “Spy Queen,” has been acquitted by a Nairobi court in a case where she was accused of threatening to shoot businessman Deepa Shah.

Senior Principal Magistrate Susan Shitubi, who presided over the case at the Milimani Law Courts, ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to prove its case.

In her judgment, Shitubi highlighted significant inconsistencies in the testimonies of two prosecution witnesses. The magistrate also dismissed one witness’s claim that Mugo had a pistol during the altercation, pointing out that the weapon was not recovered when investigators raided her home.

Shitubi further noted that the failure to cross-examine the witnesses left the court uncertain about their credibility, ultimately leading to a decision in favor of the defense.

“The inconsistencies in the witnesses’ accounts, coupled with their lack of cross-examination, left the court unable to determine their credibility. As such, the benefit of doubt goes to the defense,” the magistrate ruled.

Mugo was charged in 2019 with threatening to kill Shah on February 4, 2019, at Kyuna Close in Spring Valley. She denied the charges and has been out on bond since then.