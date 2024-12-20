Fred Matiang’i Chosen as UPA’s Presidential Candidate for 2027 Polls

The United Progressive Alliance Party (UPA) has officially endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

During a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Nyamira on Wednesday, UPA members unanimously agreed to nominate Matiang’i as the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming presidential race. UPA Secretary General Jacob Bagaka confirmed the decision, noting that Matiang’i, who served as a powerful CS under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, remains a popular figure in the country.

“We have no doubt that Dr. Matiang’i’s popularity in the country is undeniable, and the party’s decision to prepare for his candidacy has been widely appreciated across the nation,” Bagaka said as quoted by the Star.

Bagaka also revealed that UPA would soon launch an aggressive campaign to extend its influence beyond the Gusii region, positioning Matiang’i as the key candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Matiang’i is said to have quietly returned to Kenya a few days ago from the USA, where he has been since 2022.

Nyamira Governor Amoss Nyaribo, the UPA leader, emphasized the party’s rapid growth ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Our party is already national, and we will intensify campaigns to make it more vibrant through increased membership,” Nyaribo said.

Nyaribo also shared that UPA is in talks with other like-minded Gusii-based parties to strengthen the region’s bargaining power ahead of the elections.

“UPA leadership is holding discussions with other Gusii parties to create a powerful coalition that will propel Matiang’i to the presidency,” he added.

Matiang’i was one of the founders of UPA before the 2022 elections, where he initially emerged as a potential successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, he later supported Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga, who lost to President William Ruto.

After the 2022 elections, UPA secured one governor, one MP, and 18 MCAs nationwide.