Megan Cushing parents, siblings, bio, wiki, early life, and education

Megan Cushing full name is Megan Ohai. She was born on July 22, 1989, in Draper, Utah, United States. Her horoscope is Cancer.

She is an American of mixed ethnicity, a Christian, weighs 60 kg, and is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall.

Who are Megan Cushing parents and siblings? She was born into a family of six. Her mother is Cindy Ohai, and her father is Ben Ohai, a Hawaiian native. Megan Cushing is the oldest of four sisters, Aubrey Ohai, Cami Ohai, and Kealia Mae Ohai.

Her younger sister, Kealia Mae Ohai, popularly known as Kealia Watt after marriage to NFL defensive end Justin James Watt, is a soccer player currently signed to Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) since 2020. She plays in the national team and is famous for scoring the lone winning goal in the final match of the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Megan Cushing is well educated. She studied at Alta High School before moving to the University of South California (USC), where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Megan Cushing career, professional life

Megan Cushing is a former youth national team member who played soccer at USC. During the period she was a player, she won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in 2007.

After graduating, she stopped playing soccer and started the fitness blog I Declare, which has been inactive since 2016.

Megan Cushing is now a family woman and not very active in her career as either a blogger or soccer player. Also, she doesn’t work as a psychologist despite having a degree.

Megan Cushing husband, Brian Cushing, children

Megan Cushing is famous for being Brian Cushing wife.

Who is Brian Cushing? He is a New Jersey native born on January 24, 1987. He is popular as an American football linebacker. Although he is currently retired, he is named the all-time leading tackler during his time when he played for Houston Texans. He hanged his boots in 2017 after a long suspension following misuse of performance-enhancing substances.

Megan Cushing and Brian Cushing met when they were students at USC. They share similar likes – they are both sports enthusiasts as Brian was a football player and Megan, a soccer player, all playing for USC.

They began dating in 2009 and wedded on July 6, 2012, in an invite-only wedding held at an undisclosed venue.

Megan Cushing and Brian Cushing have three sons together; Cayden Cushing(2012), Kai (2014), and Luca Benjamin (2021).

The cute family of five resides in a $2.2 million mansion in Missouri City, Texas.

Megan Cushing net worth

Megan Cushing did not focus so much on her career after getting married.

Her net worth is $1 million but has a hand in Brian Cushing wealth of $30 million.

Brian Cushing was the third highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL in 2013 after signing a massive contract worth $55.6 million.

Megan Cushing contacts

Instagram – meganmcushing

