Matt Carriker biography, parents, siblings, early life, and education

Matt Carriker full name is Mathew Lee Carriker.

He was born on October 21, 1986, in Fredericksburg, Texas, United States. His star sign is Libra.

Matt is an American of white ethnicity born to a veterinarian father, Dr. Lee Carriker, and a homemaker, Pat Carriker.

He was brought up in shared custody alongside brothers Mark William, Andrew Carriker, and sister Ali Thames. Sadly, Matt lost one of his brothers (Mark) in 2020. Mark succumbed to cancer.

Matt was raised in a Christian family. He is 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) tall and weighs around 80 kg.

Regarding his academic achievements, Matt is a qualified veterinary officer. He got his practicing license in 2012, just after graduating with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, where his father also studied.

Matt says that he was inspired to be a veterinarian after learning the skills through apprenticeship from his father.

“My dad is actually a vet, and I watched him doing it, and I decided that’s what I should do also.”

Matt Carriker career, professional life

Matt Carriker is a famous YouTube personality and a veterinarian with unrequited love for animals.

He practices veterinary at Fair Oaks Ranch Veterinary Clinic, which was previously operated by his father, who is in his sunset years and no longer working most of the time.

Matt is also an entrepreneur and owns Bunker Branding Company that manufactures and sells mechanical merchandise.

Matt Carriker is famous as a YouTube sensation and runs three channels that are really doing well in terms of audience and content impact:

OffTheRanch

OffTheRanch – This is Matt Carriker’s first channel. He started it on April 16, 2007, when he was still in school.

He showcases his technical skills in renovating houses and remodeling old cars in this channel. Matt is a lover of cars and has a wealth of knowledge in repairing car engines.

He has attracted over 4 million subscribers and has above 800k total views. His popular videos with over a million views each are Not an Abandoned Mansion Anymore!!! Full Tour!, Building the Demolition Ranch Underground Vault!!!, It’s Time for a Driveway and Landscaping, among others.

DemolitionRanch

DemolitionRanch – This is Matt Carriker’s most successful channel.

He created it on January 3, 2011. This is a unique channel where Matt mostly exhibits his gun reviewing skills. He is a gun fanatic and uploads videos of him testing and explaining deep insights, mostly from the firearms of old times.

Matt is a licensed gun holder and can work with powerful weaponry.

This is a very popular channel with a community of over 10 million and 2 billion views count across all videos. The channel gets an average of a million views under 24 hours on every new upload.

His first video is SPAS-12 vs Computer Monitor (Franchi LAW-12). It has over 400k views after its upload in 2011.

The most popular videos on this channel have over 10 million impressions. These are: Can a Solid Glass Ball Stop a 50cal???, TANK vs GUN SAFES!!!, WISH.com SCAM! Part 2, Testing Chinese Body Armor, among others.

Vet Ranch

Vet Ranch – This is Matt Carriker’s third channel, created on January 28, 2014, almost two years after getting a license to practice veterinary.

Here he posts videos of ways to treat various injured animals. Matt, together with San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA), conducts rescues of many stray cats and dogs.

A big share of the revenue from this channel goes towards various organizations that rescue homeless animals.

The channel has over 2 million subscribers with over 400 million total views.

Matt Carriker net worth

How much does Matt Carriker earn on YouTube? With an average of over 4 billion views on his channels, Matt has approximately made over $40 million just from YouTube advertisements. These are based on a standard payout of $10 for every 1000 views.

He also makes money through veterinary work and selling merchandise in his Bunker Branding Company.

Matt Carriker net worth is $25 million.

Matt Carriker wife, children

Matt Carriker is a married man. He married a gorgeous woman named Meredith Atkinson after dating ever since they were teenagers. The two reportedly mate when they were in grade 10 and fell in love just at first sight.

He proposed to Meredith in 2007 and solemnized their union in 2008.

The two are happily married with three kids; daughters Adalyn, Annie, and son Lincoln.

The beautiful family of five lives in a $19.6 million house in California after relocating from Boerne, Texas.

Matt Carriker social media, contacts

Facebook – Demolition Ranch

Twitter – @DemolitionRanch

Instagram – drdemolitionmatt

