Nina Altuve: Biography Full Name: Gianna Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval Nationality: Venezuelan Place of Birth: Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela Parent (s):Beatriz Sandoval (mother) Date of Birth: February 2, 1992 Ethnicity: Mestizo Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Occupation: Bioanalyst

Nina Altuve biography, wiki, parents, early life, and education

Nina Altuve real name is Gianna Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval. She was born on February 2, 1992, in Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela. Her horoscope is Aquarius.

She is a Venezuelan but of mixed ethnicity. Nina is a Maracay native. Most people (including Nina Altuve) in her area of birth are from the Mestizo line of heritage – mixed European and indigenous Amerindian ancestry.

Nina Altuve was born to Beatriz Sandoval, her mother, and a father whose details are unknown.

Who are Nina Altuve siblings? She has two brothers, Alfredo David, and Justo Emilio. She is the only daughter in her family.

Just after completing her high school studies, Nina Altuve joined the University of Carabobo to pursue Bachelor’s Degree in Bioanalytics and graduated as a certified bioanalyst.

She is a Christian by faith, weighs 66 kg, and has a short stature of 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m).

Nina Altuve, husband, Jose Altuve,

Nina Altuve did not become famous for being an outstanding bioanalyst in the laboratory. She earned global fame due to her marriage to Venezuelan professional baseball second baseman for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Nina Altuve and Jose Altuve were long-time lovers tracking their love back to their teenage years. Their marriage is a perfect example of true love, for better and worse, until death does us apart.

The two love birds officialized their wedding on November 20, 2006, when Jose Altuve was 16, and Nina Altuve was 14. They reached a decision to get married because they already knew that they were perfect for each other since they share birthplace and even attended the same high school.

Jose Altuve is a critically acclaimed baseball player. He became the first player in over 80 years to reach 130 hits and 40 stolen bases before the All-Star Game in 2014. Also, he is the shortest player in MLB with a height of 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m).

Throughout his career, he has received many accolades, including League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award (2019), Gold Glove Award (2015), AL Hank Aaron Award (2017), AL batting champion (2014, 2016, 2017), among others.

Nina Altuve, Jose Altuve daughter

Nina Altuve and Jose Altuve are blessed with a daughter.

They welcomed their bundle of joy on October 30, 2016. Their daughter is named Melanie Adera Altuve.

After the birth of their daughter, Jose Altuve said: “I think she’s going to help me to become a better player. Because you need some time off from baseball; like when you have a bad game, you end up playing really well, you go home, and you need to chill out. Like: Ok, I don’t want to know anything about baseball until the next day.”

The couple now lives in Pearland, Texas.

Nina Altuve net worth

Nina Altuve net worth is $400,000.

She earns a living by working part-time as a bioanalyst. According to ZipRecruiter, an average annual salary of a bioanalyst is $60,000 in the United States.

She does not work full-time as she has other responsibilities of caring for their daughter, and she is also a cheerleader whenever her husband is playing in major games.

Jose Altuve net worth is $20 million, all earned through his successful baseball career.

Nina Altuve contacts, social media

Instagram – neenaa27

