William Bumpus: Biography Full Name: William Bumpus Nationality: American, British Place of Birth: Greenwich, South East London, England Parents: N/A Year of Birth: 1950s Race: Black Zodiac Sign: N/A Religion: Christianity Height: 6 feet (1.83 m) Occupation: Attorney, Lawyer

William Bumpus biography, Wiki, early life and education

William Bumpus was born in Greenwich, South East London, England, on an unknown date by the media. Reportedly, he was birthed in the 1950s.

Details of his parents and siblings are not available in the public domain.

William Bumpus is a Christian, belongs to the black race of mixed ethnicity, weighs approximately 78 kg, and is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall.

After completing his high school studies around London, where he was brought up, William moved to the United States to further his studies and ended up living there permanently.

He studied at Central Connecticut State University, then moved to Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut, to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and graduated with its degree.

William started his career just after getting certified to practice law.

William Bumpus career, professional life

Shortly after graduating, William Bumpus landed a job as an Assistant Attorney General in Connecticut in 1980.

He only worked for a year and felt that he needed to start his firm. He exited for some time to become a civil lawyer, but the government hired him as a Connecticut Assistant Attorney Criminal Prosecutor.

Due to his diligence and mastery of Law, William has risen through ranks to become an Attorney in charge of representing the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) in such court cases as Children Abuse and Neglect. His responsibilities include suspending parental rights. He currently works here.

William Bumpus net worth

William Bumpsun is an accomplished lawyer with over 40 years of experience.

He started his career in the 1980s when an average annual salary of a lawyer was $50,000. He has grown in the field up to a time when lawyers and attorneys of his caliber pocket above $200,000 a year.

Through practicing law, William Bumpus net worth is $15 million.

William Bumpus wife, Gayle King, children

William Bumpus did not become famous through his work as a Lawyer. His popularity immensely increased due to his relationship with CBS News telecaster and broadcast journalist – Gayle King, who co-hosts CBS Mornings. Gayle is also an editor for O, The Oprah Magazine.

The two started dating in 1981, got engaged the same year, and tied the knot in 1982.

It is not clear how the two personalities with different career trajectories met. But sadly, after eight years of unity, They divorced after Gayle busted William in bed with another woman, both naked.

The University of Maryland alumnus could not withstand an infidel partner. She filed a divorce which led to the formal dissolution of their marriage in 1993.

The word has it that William admitted the mistake and only apologized in 2016.

After calling it quits, William moved to date Jane Neu. Gayle King is single.

However, Gayle was initially linked to politician Cory Booker after they were spotted in various state dinners together. This relationship was never confirmed by the duo.

William Bumpus and Gayle King children

Before their separation, William and Gayle had two children.

Their firstborn is a daughter named; Kirby Bumpus (born May 12, 1986). She holds a BSc in Human Biology and Psychology from Stanford University and once worked in the US Department of Health.

Their second and last born is a son named William Bumpus Jr was born on April 28, 1987. He is a graduate of Duke University, and he is currently focusing on the entertainment industry.

The godmother of Kirby and Bumpus Jr is a renowned TV personality, Orpah Gail Winfrey.

Kirby is married to Virgil since December 2020. They have a son named Luca, a grandson to William Bumpus and Gayle King.

William Bumpus social media, contacts

He is very busy, organizing some files on this cabinet or the other. Or perhaps he just loves to lead a private life.

William Bumpus is not on social media.

Other related biographies:

Kimsha Artest

Matt Carriker

Nina Altuve

Faze Rug

iJustine

Audrey Bradford

Mark Weins

Moriah Elizabeth

Paul Edward Hospenthal

Chris Potoski

Michael Cassidy

Lisa Phan

Steve Janowitz

Trevor Wallace

Minoo Rahbar

Indya Moore

Jennifer McDaniel