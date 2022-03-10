Diane Alexander: Biography Full Name: Diane Alexander Nationality: American Place of Birth: Los Angeles, United States Parent (s): Marilyn Alexander (mother) Date of Birth: June 16, 1967 Ethnicity: White Zodiac Sign: Gemini Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Occupation: Former dancer, actress, fashion designer

Diane Alexander biography, wiki, parents, siblings, early life, and education

Diane Alexander was born on June 16, 1967, in Los Angeles, United States. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, Love Twin is her sign.

She is an American of the White line of heritage, weighs approximately 66 kg, and is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall. Additionally, Diane is a Christian.

Diane Alexander Parents – Her mother is Marilyn Alexander, a housewife, and her father is a factory worker. It is unclear whether Diane has any siblings.

After completing her elementary and high school studies in public schools around Los Angeles, Diane started attending dancing classes. Slowly by slowly, she became a lover of dance, took it as a career, and perfected her skills.

Diane Alexander husband, Lionel Richie, children

Diane Alexander is famous for being in a relationship with a famous American singer, songwriter, record producer, and television judge Lionel Brockman Richie Jr, popularly known in the entertainment circles as Lionel Richie.

Richie married Diane Alexander on December 21, 1995, after dating for over 10 years. The two met in the 1984 Olympic Games, where Lionel Richie had been called upon to perform in the closing ceremony.

At that time, Richie was a married man to his college sweetheart Brenda Harvey for over ten years since they tied the knot on October 18, 1975.

In 1988, their marriage started hitting the rocks after Brenda found out that Lionel and ‘husband snatcher’ Diane were together at Beverly Hills Hotel having a good time.

Brenda rushed to the hotel and attacked her husband in what came to haunt her as she was arrested and charged with vandalism, battery, and disturbing peace. Luckily, the charges were dropped.

Brenda filed a divorce and was granted on August 9, 1993. The two adopted a daughter, Nicole Camille Escovedo (Nicole Richie), for the period they were a pair.

The union of Lionel and Diane rewarded them with two children; a son, Miles Brockman (born May 27, 1994), and a daughter, Sofia Richie (born August 24, 1998).

Unfortunately, their marriage ended its run in 2004, citing bitter dissensions.

During their divorce, Diane shocked the world when she gave a list of demands that in a way, sought to put Lionel in the red.

What did Diane Alexander demand from Lionel Richie during divorce?

* $20,000 for plastic surgery

* $15,000 for monthly expenditure

* $50,000 for manicures and massages

* $300,000 for settlement

* $12,000 for laser hair removals

* $180,000 for clothes

* $60,000 for jewelry

* $36,000 for dermatology

Only a part of the demands was fulfilled, with Diane taking close to $20 million in the divorce settlement.

After separating, Diane is currently dating a cop, Dave Kenney, attached to Ventura County Sherriff.

Lionel Richie is now dating blogger Lisa Parigi of Dream Design Discover. Despite her being almost 40 years younger than Lionel, 71, they are getting along well.

Diane Alexander career, net worth

Diane Alexander is a professional dancer, fashion designer, and actress, but she has retired, and she’s no longer very active in her career.

During her star years, she featured on one of the best-selling music copies of Lionel Richie titled Dancing on the Ceiling.

She also appeared as a dancer in films Forget Paris and Laker Girls.

After receiving around $20 million in the divorce settlement, Diane’s wealth registered significant growth.

Diane Alexander net worth is $1 million.

Diane Alexander contacts

Instagram – dianekrichie

