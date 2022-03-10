Lance Stewart: Biography Full Name: Lance Stewart Nationality: American Place of Birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Parents: Nina Stewart, Bruce Stewart Date of Birth: June 20, 1996 Ethnicity: Mixed Zodiac Sign: Gemini Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Occupation: YouTube personality

Lance Stewart bio, wiki, parents, early life, and education

Lance Stewart was born on June 20, 1996, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. His star sign is Gemini.

Lance Stewart parents: His mother is Nina Stewart, and his father is Bruce Stewart.

Lance was raised alongside his older sister Sabrina Nicole in Franklinville, New Jersey.

He is an American of Irish and Italian descent. Additionally, he is a Christian, weighs approximately 65 kg, and is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall.

For his education, Lance attended Delsea Regional High School from 2010 to 2014. But after getting a high school diploma, he declined to enroll at a college since he felt that he was a gifted content creator. He then focused on his career as a creative.

Lance was born into a family of content creators. Everyone in his household, including his grandmother Liz, is a YouTuber with immense success on the video-sharing platform.

His sister, Sabrina, runs a YouTube channel, Jersey Vibes, with her husband Dave Robert. The channel was created on September 24, 2019. The couple uses the channel to update fans on what is going on in their lives.

His father and mother co-own a channel titled 210Family, which was incepted on December 28, 2012. Since then, Bruce and Nina have been posting prank videos featuring all family members, and they have amassed over 270k subscribers with above 6 million total views. Their first video to hit a million impressions is INK ALL OVER HIS NEW WHITE COUCH!

Lance is blessed with a ‘badass grandma’ Liz, who runs a channel named Grandmom Reacts, where she posts reactions on the prank videos created by all his family members. She has over 280K subscribers.

Lance Stewart is the most successful of them all.

Lance Stewart YouTube, career

Lance Stewart is a YouTube sensation who started his creative journey in 2014, not on YouTube, but Vines.

He created the Lance210 Vine channel in 2014 and posted many prank videos that saw him gain over a million subscribers before Twitter announced its closure in 2017.

On February 6, 2014, Lance Stewart created two YouTube channels to aid in the sharing of his videos to fans who were not on Vine. These channels are Lance210 and Lance Stewart.

In the following years, from 2014, Lance was very active on the Lance210 channel, which currently has over a million subscribers and a 300M+ view count. His first video on the channel is Dyeing My Grandmom’s Hair Red! It has garnered over 3 million views to date. The first video to reach over 5 million views on the channel is I BOUGHT MY DAD HIS DREAM CAR! – CORVETTE Z06 (2016) Super Car – Reaction Video. It was uploaded in 2016.

Lance Stewart is almost dormant on the Lance210 channel as he mainly focuses on his self-titled channel (Lance Stewart), which has a community of over 6 million.

He posts prank videos and other lifestyle videos in a duration of less than a week. He has over a billion total view count on all 1000+ videos.

His popular videos, with over 20 million impressions each, are HE CAUGHT US and I CUT MY FINGER OFF! REAL LIFE FRUIT NINJA GONE WRONG! (DON’T TRY THIS).

How much does Lance Stewart earn from YouTube?

With two successful channels, Lance Stewart is reaping big from his YouTube career.

With over 2 billion views across the channels, he has made over $20 million just from ad impressions when calculated on an average of $10 per 1000 views – This is the standard payout in countries like the US, but it shoots to even above $15 when customized targeted ads are placed on popular videos.

He reportedly makes $15,000 a month from YouTube. These translate to over $7 million a year.

Lance Stewart net worth

When you give your all, it pays. Lance seems to understand this, and that is why is working daily to improve on the quality of his content. This has made him attract new fans every time he posts a video.

The more the subscribers and views, the more the money.

Lance Stewart net worth is $10 million.

Lance Stewart girlfriends, wife, dating history

Lance Stewart has two known relationships.

At first, he dated fellow YouTuber Elizabeth Wurst. They started the content-creating journey together in 2014, shortly after they hooked up. Wurst is his long-time girlfriend, as they started dating when they were still in high school. Moreover, he grew up with her in Philadelphia before Lance’s family relocated to New Jersey.

Sadly, the two announced their breakup in 2018. The reason for parting ways is not known.

“There’s not a specific reason. It’s more so a build-up of things over time,” Lance said

Lance Stewart is now in a relationship with Julia Summer. They started dating sometime in 2019, and Lance proposed to her on May 15, 2020.

The two are yet to announce their wedding, but the plans are underway.

Lance Stewart contacts

Phone – +1 (856) 644-3632

Twitter – @Lance210

Instagram – Lance210

TikTok – Lance210

