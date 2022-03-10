iJustine: Biography Full Name: Justine Ezarik Nationality: American Place of Birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Parents: Steve Ezarik, Michelle Ezarik Date of Birth: March, 20, 1984 Ethnicity: Mixed Zodiac Sign: Pisces Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: YouTuber, actress, author

iJustine biography, wiki, parents, early life, and education

What is iJustine real name? She was born Justine Ezarik on March 20, 1984, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

Her horoscope is Pisces. Further, iJustine is a Christian, weighs 60 kg, and is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) tall.

She is an American of mixed heritage born first to a coal miner of Slovak line of heritage, Steve Ezarik, and Michelle Ezarik, a physical education teacher. iJustine siblings are Breanne and Jenna.

For her education, iJustine studied at Bentworth High School and graduated in 2002, then moved to Pittsburgh Technical Institute to study graphic designing. She completed her studies in 2004 and started her career.

iJustine YouTube, career, professional life

iJustine is a true picture of beauty with brains. She is an unrivaled YouTube personality, author, and actress.

She started her self-titled YouTube channel on May 7, 2006, just after the video-sharing platform was incepted. She is tech-savvy, and that is one of the reasons she was among the first to explore the application.

After graduating as a graphic designer, she did some jobs on the same, for some time until Yahoo, an American web services provider, opened a public contest for best online videos in which she participated and emerged top 5.

This played a critical part in boosting her attitude and urge to become an internet personality.

In 2007, iJustine started going live on her YouTube channel and a blog Justin.Tv. She did this for a while but stopped it after realizing that she was infringing the privacy of those who were around her.

At that time, she was the co-host of MacBreak, an internet television show about technology that was hosted by Leo Laporte, a former TechTV host.

Her breakthrough came in August 2007, after uploading a video titled 300-page iPhone bill, which criticized Apple Inc for voluminous billings. This drew the attention of international media and was posted on Revver, which reportedly paid her $5,000 for the video. On YouTube, the video has over 3 million impressions.

Since then, iJustine, who is obsessed with Apple products, has been focusing on YouTube – where she uploads reviews of various tech products which are new in the market.

She has a community of over 6.5 million on her channel with over a billion views count. Her popular videos, which have garnered over 2 million views each, include 2020 MacBook Air Unboxing!, 2020 iPhone SE Unboxing and First Impressions!, PlayStation 5 Unboxing! PS5 IS HERE!, Apple Watch Series 6 and SE Unboxing and first impressions! among others.

Before moving to Los Angeles, iJustine once worked as a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Councilman Bill Peduto.

iJustine acting career

iJustine is generally talented and can juggle multiple careers. She is an actor and debuted in 2009 when she appeared in Dick Wolf’s crime drama television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as A.J. Dunne for episode ‘Users.’

After initially working with Spike Tv as a photojournalist covering a bank robbery for the series The Kill Point, she was called upon to cast as Melissa in their project dubbed The House That Drips Blood on Alex in 2010.

iJustine has guest-starred in several films such as the horror series Level 26: Dark Prophecy as Kate Hale, procedural crime drama series Criminal Minds as Meredith Joy, William Bell’s soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, among others.

List of iJustine movies, films

* 2010 – The House That Drips Blood on Alex

* 2015 – The Wedding Ringer

* 2015 – Absolute Peril

* 2015 – Lazer Team

* 2016 – Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

* 2017 – A Stork’s Journey

List of iJustine TV shows, series

* 2009 – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

* 2009 – The Price is Right

* 2010 – Level 26: Dark Prophecy

* 2010 – Criminal Minds

* 2010 – The Bold and the Beautiful

* 2011 – E! News

* 2012 – The Vampire Diaries

* 2012 – Escape Routes

* 2012–2014 – The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange

* 2017 – Chopped

* 2018 – Drone Racing League

iJustine books, author

iJustine has written her autobiographical book titled I, Justine. The book was published by Simon & Schuster’s Atria Publishing Group in 2015 and it is available on most sites for purchase in hardcover and e-book forms.

iJustine awards

iJustine is a critically acclaimed personality, thanks to her thriving career.

She has been nominated for many awards such as the 2010 Best Vlogger (Streamy Awards), 2010 Choice Web Star (Teen Choice Awards), 2013 Best First-Person Series (Streamy Awards), 2018 Vlogger of the Year (Shorty Awards), among others. She has also appeared in international news tabloids such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

iJustine has won Best Web Personality/Host in People’s Voice Award (2011) and Best Lifestyle Series in Streamy Award (2015).

iJustine net worth, wealth

iJustine is mainly a YouTuber with a career that has flourished for over a decade.

With over a billion views on YouTube, she is reportedly making $12,000 a day. This translates to over $400,000 a year.

She also earns through acting and brand endorsements for companies like Apple Inc as a technology evangelist.

iJustine current net worth is $4 million.

iJustine boyfriend, dating history

iJustine, the charismatic tech reviewer, is currently single.

She was in a relationship with Ryan Wyatt, former YouTube’s Global Head of Content and Partnerships, from 2012 to 2015. The two met during one of YouTube’s convocations and eloped as lovers. However, they broke up due to unknown reasons, and Ryan announced their breakup on Twitter when he addressed himself as the ‘ex-boyfriend of the year.’

Previously, iJustine was linked to entrepreneurs Justin Fishner-Wolfson and Brian Pokorny. However, these relationships were not confirmed by all parties.

iJustine facts, hobbies

* She loves gaming – Her favorite game is Call of Duty.

* She has a ‘dog DJ’ called DJ Mini Matt.



* She uses an iPhone camera and FilMic Pro to film her videos.

* She loves cycling and owns a Super73 bike.

