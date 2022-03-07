Audrey Bradford: Biography Full Name: Audrey Bradford Nationality: American Place of Birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: June 22, 1996 Ethnicity: Caucasian Zodiac Sign: Cancer Religion: N/A Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Occupation: Model, internet personality

Audrey Bradford biography, wiki, early life and education

Audrey Bradford was born on June 22, 1996, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. Her horoscope is Cancer.

She is an American citizen of Caucasian ethnicity.

Details of Audrey Bradford’s parents and siblings are currently unknown by mainstream media.

She weighs 56 kg and stands to a height of 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m).

Bradford went to Wherry Elementary school for her junior studies up to eighth grade, then joined a local public school for a high school diploma, which she got in 2014.

She didn’t really like schooling, and after high school, she was reluctant to enroll at a university despite surpassing the pass mark.

Eventually, she opted to enroll at UCB Training Center on Level 3 in Los Angeles.

Audrey Bradford modeling career, professional life

Audrey Bradford is a famous model and an internet personality known for posting seductive, half-naked photos on her social media pages.

She started as an occasional model when she was in her senior year in high school. She participated in a school project called Angels of Earth after being persuaded by a friend, also her namesake. She realized that she had a unique liking for modeling.

However, after graduating from high school, she participated in a talent search sponsored by the IMD model agency and was first recruited as an actor.

She went ahead to feature in TV shows Losing All Hope Was Freedom (LAHWF) by Andrew Hales and Juice, in which she played the role of Hillary.

Bradford knew that her passion was modeling and called it quits in filmography. She started an Instagram account in 2011, which began to attract followers in 2015 when she landed a chance to work for a little-known modeling agency. Her ravishing photos propelled her to fame, and currently, Bradford has over 500,000 followers.

Her huge number of followers has made her work with big corporates as their brand ambassador. She has worked with brands, such as Bang Energy, Rose Forever, Firmoo Eyewear Store, Beachwaver, among others.

She is signed under Yandy and Mavrick Agencies.

She had started a self-titled YouTube channel (Audrey Bradford) when she was still in high school on October 25, 2013. However, she uploaded videos five years later in 2018, and her first video is Holiday Makeup Tutorial. It has over 12,000 views.

She boasts over 165K subscribers despite being less active on the video-sharing platform.

Her uploads showcase various hacks in the beauty world, such as how one should care for his skin and hair.

Her popular videos with over a million subscribers each include Dolls Kill WIDOW Goth Fashion Haul, cute clothes in Manhattan w/ Audrey Bradford, JennyRay Cute Summer Try-On Haul, among others. She has over 20 million total views count.

Audrey Bradford net worth

Audrey Bradford is a successful model who entirely depends on modeling as the prime source of livelihood.

Due to her determination and the ability to persevere and manage to handle the pressures that come whilst working, Bradford is now a big deal.

She has worked with many corporates who pay her handsomely for endorsements.

It is reported that Bradford charges $2000 for an Instagram post.

Audrey Bradford net worth is $500,000.

Audrey Bradford boyfriend, husband, children

Audrey Bradford is currently dating Maxim Kroos, an aspiring photographer who usually takes her photos.

She disclosed in 2017 that they were a pair and that Maxim was the first she met after she relocated to Los Angeles.

Details of how they met remain a mystery to date.

Audrey Bradford and her boyfriend Maxim have no children.

Maxim is very secretive, and he does not post his photos.

Bradford lives in Los Angeles, California.

Audrey Bradford facts, hobbies

* She hates make-up

* She loves horse riding

* She smokes marijuana and acquired a ‘permit’ from a doctor because she is anorexic and has problems with her appetite.

* She practices yoga for meditation

Audrey Bradford contacts

Instagram – dreybradford

