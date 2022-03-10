Jordyn Blum: Biography Full Name: Jordyn Blum Nationality: American Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: May 28, 1976 Ethnicity: White Zodiac Sign: Gemini Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Occupation: Director, producer, and former model

Jordyn Blum biography, wiki, early life and education

Jordyn Blum was born on May 28, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her horoscope is Gemini – flexible, extroverted, and clever, according to the interpretation of the star sign.

She is an American of White ethnicity. Further, she is a Christian, weighs 68 kg, and is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall.

Jordyn Blum parents and siblings – She has never disclosed details of her parents and siblings. Not even her educational background.

Jordyn Blum career, professional life

Jordyn Blum is an American television producer, director, and former model.

Blum started her career as a model at a very young age when she was still in school. She was a successful model and even was featured in Teen Magazine when she was still in high school.

Also, as a model, she appeared in her husband Dave Grohl’s music video White Limo in 2011.

She left modeling to concentrate on TV producing and directing when she landed a job with MTV. As a director, she aided in the creation of the video Foo Fighters: Walking a Line in 2002 and the event The GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2003.

Blum is not very active in her career as she focuses on her family now.

Jordyn Blum net worth

Jordyn Blum had a successful career when she was still active. Considering that she once worked with MTV, one of the American cable channels with massive viewership.

Jordyn Blum net worth is $1 million.

Jordyn Blum husband, Dave Grohl

Jordyn Blum became famous due to her marriage to David Eric Grohl, popularly known as Dave Grohl, in the entertainment and showbiz scene.

Who is Dave Grohl? He is an American musician, songwriter, and filmmaker, born on January 14, 1969. He is a famed Rockstar. A former member of Nirvana Band and a lead guitarist and founder of American rock band Foo Fighters, which he formed in 1994 in Seattle, Washington.

Grohl is a classic rock drummer and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2021. He has worked under international labels such as RCA Records of Sony Music Entertainment, Capitol Records of Universal Music Group, and Dischord Records. His genres are Alternative rock, hard rock, heavy metal, punk rock, and grudge.

Dave Grohl net worth – he is a successful Rockstar with a career that spans decades. Dave Grohl net worth is $350 million.

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl met at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in West Hollywood in 2001 and started dating. At first, Grohl was shy and took alcohol to gather enough courage to approach Blum. Grohl had a negative attitude affected by his breakup with his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, in 1997 after their marriage in 1994.

Blum and Grohl were romantically engaged until August 2, 2003, when they tied the knot in a private wedding.

Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl children

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are happily married to date.

Together, they have three daughters, Violet Maye Grohl (born April 15, 2006), Harper Willow (born April 17, 2009), and Ophelia Saint Grohl, born on August 1, 2014.

The family of five lives in Los Angeles, California.

Jordyn Blum social media

Jordyn Blum loves to lead a private life. She has no profiles on social media platforms.

