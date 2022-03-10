Faze Rug: Biography Full Name: Brian Rafat Awadis Nationality: American Place of Birth: San Diego, California, United States Parents: Ron Awadis, Sana Awadis Date of Birth: November 19, 1996 Ethnicity: Chaldean Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Sibling (s): Brandon Awadis Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Occupation: YouTuber

Faze Rug biography, parents, wiki, early life, and education

Faze Rug was born Brian Rafat Awadis on November 19, 1996, in San Diego, California, United States. His horoscope is Scorpio.

He is an American, born second and last to immigrant Chaldean Catholic parents, originally from Iraq.

Who are Faze Rug parents? His father is Ron Awadis, a businessman, and his mother is Sana Awadis, a homemaker. His parents are also YouTubers and co-own a channel christened Mama Rug and Papa Rug, where they post prank and lifestyle videos. Their channel has over a million subscribers, above 100 million view count, on all videos, and it is managed by Andrew Alvardo.

Does Faze Rug have siblings? Yes! He has an older brother called Brandon Awadis.

Faze enrolled at San Diego Miramar College after completing high school at a local public school. However, he dropped out just after joining to pursue his budding YouTube career.

Faze Rug is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall and weighs approximately 68 kg.

Faze Rug YouTube, career

Faze Rug is a charismatic YouTuber who started his career during his earlier years before joining college.

After creating their first channel, Fathersonchaldean, together with his brother Brandon, popularly known as Brawadis, Faze Rug realized that he was a gifted content creator and needed enough time to focus on YouTube, and that is why he left school, a decision which has proven perfect.

They posted three videos the same day they created the channel on October 11, 2008, but the channel has since remained dormant as Faze Rug created another channel, Faze Clan, on May 31, 2010, after he transitioned to making e-sports videos mainly of Call of Duty game.

The channel has amassed a community of over 8 million with over 1 billion views count. They mostly upload gaming videos and sign top players to contest various championships. They pay a new signee $1,000,000. Recently, they signed musician Snoop Dog into the Clan. Its sister channel is Faze Clan Shorts which has over 100k subscribers.

On July 12, 2012, Faze Rug created a self-titled channel where he frequently posts prank videos and lifestyle videos showcasing his lavish lifestyle. The channel has over 20 million subscribers with 5 billion views atop. His popular videos are We Customized My LAMBORGHINI ft. ZHC (GIVEAWAY), COCAINE PRANK!!, FaZe Rug – Goin’ Live (Official Music Video), with over 20 million impressions each.

He also has another channel, Faze Rug Games, that has over 800k subscribers.

Faze Rug is also an actor and was cast in the comedy clip Ridiculousness in 2020 for season 17, episode 7.

How much does Faze Rug earn on YouTube? Faze Rug net worth

Faze Rug has multiple YouTube channels, all with over 500k subscribers.

He is a successful creative. With his outstanding channel having above 20 million subscribers and 5 billion views, Faze Rug is making it big on YouTube.

He reportedly gains more than 3,000 subscribers every day, and when he uploads a new video, it garners over a million views within 24 hours.

He generates an income of $30,000 a day across all his channels. His estimated yearly income from YouTube revenue is $10 million.

With 8 billion views on the channels and pay of $10 (applicable in UK, Canada, US) on every 1000 views, Faze Rug has earned over $50 million.

He also earns from YouTube Red Viewers – pay to see, and customized ads as his channel is popular.

Faze Rug net worth is $30 million.

Faze Rug personal life, girlfriend

Faze Rug has dated fellow YouTuber and model Molly Eskam but broke up in 2020 after dating for almost a year from 2019.

He is currently in a relationship with Caitlin. Details of how they met are still unmasked, but they started as friends when Faze Rug was still dating Molly.

Faze Rug now lives together with his parents in a new house worth $4 million in California. Faze Rug was initially living alone around Los Angeles but felt that he needed to be too close with his kin. He then decided to relocate.

Faze Rug contacts, social media

Twitter – @FaZeRug

TikTok – Rug

Instagram – fazerug

