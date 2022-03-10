Kimsha Artest: Biography Full Name: Kimsha Hatfield Nationality: American Place of Birth: New York, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: N/A Ethnicity: Jamaican Zodiac Sign: N/A Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: Actress

Kimsha Artest biography, wiki, early life, and education

Kimsha Artest was born Kimsha Hartfield in New York, United States. Her exact date of birth is unknown, but she is believed to have been birthed in the early 1980s.

She is an American of Jamaican parentage. However, her parents and siblings are not known.

Moreover, her educational qualifications are unknown as she has managed to keep her private life away from the media radar.

Kimsha is a Christian, weighs 68 kg, and is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) tall.

Kimsha Artest marriage, Metta Sandiford-Artest, divorce

Kimsha Artest became famous thanks to her relationship with a basketball legend, Metta Sandiford-Artest, born as Ronald William Artest Jr on November 13, 1979, before changing names from Ron ( Ronald) Artest, to Metta World Peace in 2011 then to Metta Sandiford-Artest in 2020.

Metta is a renowned basketball player who has since hung his boots to become a coach.

During his strong years as a player, Metta played in National Basketball Association for Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Sichuan Blue Whales, Pallacanestro Cantù, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The determined and adept Metta had received many awards before his retirement in 2017 to join South Bay Lakers as a player development coach. Some honors include:

* NBA champion (2004)

* NBA All-Star (2004)

* All-NBA Third Team (2004)

* NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2004)

* 2× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2004, 2006)

* 2× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2003, 2009)

* NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2000)

* J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award (2011)

* Third-team All-American – AP, NABC (1999)

* Haggerty Award (1999)

Kimsha and Metta were high school friends and became lovers when they were teenagers. They got married in 2003, and their bliss lasted until 2011 when they decided to end the union due to ‘unreconcilable contretemps.’

According to close sources, Kimsha and Metta divorced due to domestic abuse caused by mistrust in their relationship. Records indicate that Metta had once filed a suit while in Chicago Bulls accusing Kimsha of cheating. Also, their relationship was marred with cheating claims.

Who are Kimsha Artest and Metta Sandiford-Artest children? Before their breakup, the duo was blessed with three kids; Sadie, Ron III, and Diamond. Ron III followed the footsteps of his father and is a pro basketball player.

Metta has another son with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Palma named Jeron. He is also a basketball player.

Metta is currently in a relationship with Maya Sandiford. On the other hand, Kimsha is single and went silent after their separation.

Kimsha Artest career, net worth

Kimsha Artest profession is unknown because her educational background is yet to be unearthed.

However, many know Kimsha as an actress after making appearances in reality tv shows Life After (2009) and Basketball Wives LA (2011).

Despite their break up in 2009, the two disclosed it in 2011. Before the disclosure, Kimsha continued to feature in the reality shows and Laker festivities since none knew their relationship had hit the rocks.

Kimsha Artest net worth is $1 million.

Kimsha Artest social media

Kimsha Artest is not active on social media platforms. She deactivated her accounts shortly after divorcing Metta.

