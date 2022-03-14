Annie Bakes: Biography Full Name: Annie Bakes Nationality: American Place of Birth: Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: February 26, 1965 Ethnicity: White Zodiac Sign: Pisces Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Occupation: Former adult model, author

Annie Bakes biography, wiki, early life and education

Annie Bakes was born on February 26, 1965, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States. Her horoscope is Pisces.

Details regarding her parents and siblings are not available in the public domain.

Annie Bakes educational background is also a mystery.

She is an American of White heredity and believes in Christianity. Further, she is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) tall and weighs around 68 kg.

Annie Bakes career, professional life

Annie Bakes is a former adult model and an author.

She started her modeling career at 16 after she was approached by a talent agent.

Due to her exquisite looks and incredible physique, she became a successful model, and when she was 18, she turned to adult modeling for several lingerie and swimwear brands.

Unfortunately, her modeling career reached its terminal end in 1986 when she was involved in a ghastly road accident and suffered injuries that prevented her from progressing with her career.

She resorted to working in a club as a hostess for a while before becoming an author releasing her first book titled White Girls Don’t Bounce (Worse Than He Says He Is) in 1997. The book chronicles her failed marriage:

Annie Bakes marriage, husband, Dennis Rodman, children

Annie Bakes is famous for being an ex-wife to Dennis Rodman.

Who is Dennis Rodman? Born Dennis Keith Rodman on May 13, 1961, he is a former professional basketball player, wrestler, and actor. He played as a power forward for Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is famed for his defensive and rebounding abilities and has been accorded NBA All-Defensive First Team honors seven times and won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.

He has been indicted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Dennis Rodman was a frequent visitor of nightclubs, and in 1987, he met Annie Bakes during one of his visits. They fell in love and began dating until their marriage in September 1992.

Dennis and Annie welcomed their daughter Alexis Caitlyn Rodman in 1988 before officializing their union.

Their marriage was rocked with infidelity and violence that prevented it from having a happy ending. Annie accused Dennis of cheating and stated that she had undergone four abortions after Dennis infected her with STDs. They divorced in 1993.

Since then, Annie has kept a low profile, and it is unclear whether she got married again.

For Dennis, he moved on and married Carmen Electra at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 1998. However, they parted ways in 1999.

He immediately found love in the same year and married Michelle Moyer in 2003. The two have two children; a son, Dennis Jr, and a daughter Trinity. Their marriage reached its dead end in 2012 in a divorce where Michelle demanded $860,376 in child and spousal support.

Annie Bakes net worth

With immense success in modeling and authoring career, Annie Bakes has amassed a significant wealth that allows her to lead a comfortable life.

Annie Bakes net worth is $300,000.

Annie Bakes Instagram, contacts

Annie Bakes lives a private life. She is neither on Instagram, Twitter, or any other popular social platforms.

