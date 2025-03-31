Gachagua Warns Ruto Against Claiming Credit for Uhuru’s Projects in Mount Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised President William Ruto to concentrate on launching fresh projects in the Mount Kenya region rather than claiming credit for initiatives started by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This statement comes as President Ruto gears up for a five-day tour of the region, kicking off on Tuesday. During this visit, he plans to commission completed projects, check on ongoing developments, and introduce new ones across several counties, including Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Kiambu.

Gachagua, who was removed from his role in Ruto’s administration last October, expressed concerns over what he sees as a lack of significant progress in the region.

He accused Ruto of misleading the residents and urged them to be cautious of his promises. “As you come here, speak the truth. All these projects in the Mt Kenya region, it is former President Uhuru Kenyatta who initiated them. You have refused to finish them. None is yours. Do not dare lie to the people,” Gachagua declared during an impromptu visit to Wangige in Kiambu County.

This visit marks President Ruto’s first trip to the Mount Kenya region in nearly six months. His agenda includes projects aimed at enhancing road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, last-mile electricity connectivity, water, and irrigation.

Supporters of President Ruto have criticized Gachagua for his comments, suggesting they might generate negative feelings toward the President during his visit.

The tour is expected to be closely monitored as it unfolds over the coming days.