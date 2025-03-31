Ruto Discloses Gachagua’s Ksh 10 Billion Demand Amid Political Tensions

On Tuesday night at Sagana State Lodge, President William Ruto opened up about a major demand from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During a rocky phase in their political alliance, Gachagua insisted on a Ksh 10 billion payment according to his former boss.

Ruto, speaking to local media in the Mt Kenya region, disclosed that Gachagua warned him of a potential single-term presidency if these financial conditions weren’t met.

Ruto, who had mostly stayed quiet amidst Gachagua’s criticisms, chose this moment to address the matter publicly.

He explained, “Gachagua told me that he would make me a one-term president.” He asked for Ksh 10 billion to conduct politics in Mt Kenya region.” Ruto added, “I told him I would not do it. I thought elections are determined by the people and God. I told him if he can make me one term, it’s okay. So the MPs started a war.”

This demand, as Ruto sees it, played a key role in the fallout between them. He also accused Gachagua of bullying Mt. Kenya MPs into ‘bowing for him’.

President Ruto also took time to defended his decision to restart infrastructure projects that were initially launched by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that these projects had been put on hold due to financial issues, prompting a need to reassess the budget and refocus priorities.

“The Mau Mau roads, when I came into office, were already stalled. So, what I have done over the past two years is to reorganize the economy,” he stated, addressing the controversy over revisiting these initiatives.