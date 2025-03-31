KNEC Prepares Teachers for Upcoming KJSEA Assessment

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is gearing up to launch a comprehensive training program for examiners tasked with overseeing the Grade 9 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA). If you’re among the selected teachers, it’s time to get ready for an engaging journey that will prepare you for this crucial role.

After a careful selection process, KNEC has published a list of qualified teachers who are now required to complete their registration. This involves paying a fee of KES 10,500 through a designated paybill number and confirming the transaction on KNEC’s examiners’ portal.

Initially, the training will take place online, providing flexibility and convenience. Later, it will transition to in-person sessions at a residential venue. This dual approach ensures that you’re well-prepared as the first group under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) approaches their final junior school assessment, scheduled between October and November 2025.

The assessment will combine projects, practicals, and traditional exams, starting with the Creative Arts and Sports Project in May and the Pre-Technical Studies Project in July. The main examination period will run from October 24 to November 5, 2025. Remember, the deadline for candidate registration was March 28, 2025, at midnight.

KNEC has outlined twenty-four subjects for examiner training, ranging from English and Kiswahili to more specialized areas like Kenya Sign Language and Integrated Science Practical.

To qualify as an examiner, you need to be an active teacher in the subject area, registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or Public Service Commission, and hold at least a Diploma in Education with three years of experience.

Additionally, you should be under 50 years of age, free from disciplinary actions, and have a recommendation from your institution’s head.

If you’re ready to take on this challenge, head over to KNEC’s examiners portal. Use your CP2 credentials to log in and follow the instructions to apply for training. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one to proceed. Keep in mind that the selection process is competitive and operates on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified candidates.