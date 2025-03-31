TSC Launches April Training for Junior School Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is rolling out a new training program for Junior School teachers, focusing on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Competency-Based Assessment (CBA). This initiative, running from April 16 to April 25, 2025, is designed to get teachers ready with a well-thought-out training plan.

Using a smart cascade training model, TSC plans to make knowledge transfer as effective as possible. First, Master Trainers will be trained, and then they’ll train the Trainers of Trainers (ToTs). These ToTs will take the lead in face-to-face sessions with teachers at the county level, all with ongoing support from the Master Trainers.

The training kicks off with the first phase from April 9 to April 11, 2025, at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE). Here, Master Trainers from TSC, KICD, KNEC, and other educational bodies will be the focus. Following this, from April 16 to April 18, 2025, ToTs, including Curriculum Support Officers and some Junior School teachers, will gather at designated county venues for their training.

On April 19, 2025, sub-county and zonal coordination will take place, involving a team effort from Master Trainers, ToTs, and County Directors. The final phase, from April 21 to April 25, 2025, will see Junior School teachers dive into subject-specific training. This will cover both Special Needs Education (SNE) and the standard curriculum.

These training sessions are designed to be interactive, led by a multi-agency team. Master Trainers will guide ToTs over three days, followed by a five-day training period for teachers. For educators from Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) and SNE institutions, residential arrangements will be made. Others will attend non-residential sessions at Teacher Training Colleges and other county centers.

The program targets teachers hired in late 2024, covering subjects like English, Kiswahili/Kenya Sign Language (KSL), Mathematics, Religious Education, Social Studies, and more. TSC has tasked Regional and County Directors with ensuring the smooth running of this training, from securing venues to formally inviting participants.