Daniel John Gregory: Biography Full Name: Daniel John Gregory Nationality: American Place of Birth: Upper Montclair, New Jersey, United States Parents: Edward Reed Gregory, Cecelia Gregory Year of Birth: 1963 Ethnicity: White Zodiac Sign: N/A Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) Occupation: Businessperson

Daniel John Gregory parents, biography, wiki, early life, and education

Daniel John Gregory was born in 1963. His actual date of birth is not known.

Daniel John Gregory parents – His father is Edward Reed Gregory, and his mother is Cecelia Gregory. His father was an entrepreneur running Gregory Packaging Incorporation, while his mother was a pianist and a philanthropist. Unfortunately, she died in 2013 at age 84.

He was brought up in shared custody alongside his older brother Ned Gregory.

He is an American from a White Ethnic background that believes in Christianity. His weight is around 78 kg and is 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) tall.

Regarding his education, Daniel attended Father Judge High School and later moved to Villanova University, where he graduated with Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies.

Daniel John Gregory career, business, Gregory Packaging Incorporation

Daniel John Gregory is a resourced businessperson holding the Vice President position in Gregory Packaging Incorporation, a company providing an extensive offering of fruit and vegetable juice options for food-service, healthcare, and school nutrition best known for their SunCup line of products.

He comes from a family with rich business acumen. Gregory Packaging Incorporation was founded in 1922 by Daniel’s grandfather, Reed Gregory. In the 1960s, Daniel’s father, Edward Reed Gregory, started to run the company as Reed Gregory was getting old.

Edward’s sons, Ned and Daniel, worked with their father during summer breaks throughout high school and college to learn the business. They are now President and Vice President of Gregory Packaging Incorporation, respectively, after their father died in 1999.

The company has grown over the years and currently has four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Phoenix (Arizona), Newnan (Georgia), Bethlehem (Pennsylvania), and Newark (New Jersey).

Daniel John Gregory net worth

With a successful business empire, Daniel John Gregory is a rich man.

The family company sells Suncup products which register vast sales due to their quality and popularity due to age (since 1922) with the people of the United States.

Daniel John Gregory net worth is $1 million.

Daniel John Gregory wife, Martha MacCallum

Daniel John Gregory is known for being Martha MacCallum’s husband.

Who is Martha MacCallum? Born Martha Bowes MacCallum on January 31, 1964, she is a renowned author and news host for Fox News, hosting a show dubbed The Story with Martha MacCallum. In the Show, she invites successful industry players for interviews. Among the icons she has interviewed are; former US President Barack Obama, ex-Arizona Senator General David Petraeus, and First Lady Laura Bush.

Martha MacCallum previously worked for Wall Street Journal Television, WBIS-TV, and CNBC World before moving to Fox News in 2004.

The love story of Martha MacCallum and Daniel John Gregory started when they had attended a wedding around New Jersey, where they are both its natives.

Daniel asked Martha for dance and started seeing each other after the wedding. They dated for some time, and they got married on August 22, 1992, at St. Elizabeth Church, a Catholic Church in Washington Heights, Manhattan.

Daniel John Gregory, Martha MacCallum, children

Daniel and Martha are enjoying their marital bliss long after their wedding decades ago.

The couple has three children, sons Reed Gregory, Harry Gregory, and daughter Elizabeth Bowes, a political scientist who has made voluntary appearances on Fox News alongside her mom.

