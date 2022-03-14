Bailey Sarian: Biography Full Name: Bailey Sarian Nationality: American Place of Birth: Menifee, California, United States Parent (s): Cindy Sarian

(mother) Date of Birth: November 26, 1988 Ethnicity: Caucasian Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: YouTube personality, makeup artist

Bailey Sarian biography, wiki, parents, early life, and education

Bailey Sarian was born on November 26, 1988, in Menifee, California, United States. Her horoscope is Sagittarius.

She is an American of Caucasian heritage and believes in Christianity. She weighs 65kg and is 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) tall.

Who are Bailey Sarian parents? Her mother is Cindy Sarian, a 911 dispatcher. Details of her father are currently unavailable in the public domain.

Bailey Sarian has two sisters. One of them is Madison Malmberg, married to Nick.

She completed her high school education at Paloma Valley High School class of 2006. During her life in high school, she performed in several extra-curricular activities such as swimming, jazz, and cheerleading.

She had a deep passion for makeup artistry and started her career, just after getting a high school diploma.

Bailey Sarian career, early life

Bailey Sarian is an American YouTube sensation commanding millions of followers across her social media accounts.

Before she laid the first stone of her YouTube career, she worked as a makeup artist for a French multinational retailer of beauty products, Sephora, and American cosmetics brand Urban Decay. She landed these jobs due to her friendship with renowned makeup artist and hairstylist Jill Powel.

During her time as an employee, she worked with celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Sia.

She worked for Sephora for five years, moved to Urban Decay for almost a year, then became a freelance makeup artist for a while before starting her YouTube on January 23, 2013.

Bailey Sarian YouTube

Her YouTube Channel is Bailey Sarian.

She started uploading makeup tutorials and beauty product reviews in 2013, but her big break came in 2019 when she released the first episode of Murder, Mystery & Makeup, in which she discussed the Watts family murders whilst applying makeup. The video is Chris Watts – 2000 Page Discovery Murder, Mystery & Makeup | Bailey Sarian and has over 10 million impressions.

The Murder, Mystery & Makeup series by Bailey Sarian made her so famous and has featured several times in magazines Las Vegas Weekly, Elle Australia, and Variety.

The top videos on her channel, which have also crossed over 10 million views count each, are 1 Of The Most Hated Women In America Casey Anthony – What Happened? | Mystery & Makeup Bailey Sarian, Cam Girl Obsession Turns Deadly [ Amato Case ] – Mystery & Makeup GRWM | Bailey Sarian, and Jeffrey Dahmer. Inside His Messed Up Mind & How He Almost Got Away. Mystery & Makeup | Bailey Sarian.

Bailey Sarian has a community of over 6 million, 700M+ total views, and over 400 videos uploaded in it.

Bailey Sarian YouTube earnings, net worth

Bailey Sarian has made a lot of money out of her successful career as a makeup artist and a YouTube personality.

With a huge number of subscribers and many impressions on all her videos, Sarian reportedly earns $2 million annually. She also makes money through endorsement deals with beauty brands on her Instagram account, which has millions of followers.

Bailey Sarian net worth is $7 million.

Bailey Sarian relationship, boyfriend, husband, children

Bailey Sarian has been involved in one known relationship.

She was dating a renowned tattooist, Fernando Valdez, who they first met when Sarian had gone to get a tattoo.

They started off as friends, and in 2013, the two went from being friends to lovers. They were engaged three years later, in 2016.

Sarian and Fernando were married later in 2021, but Sarian announced their separation in 2022 but didn’t state the reason for their breakup.

“Hi. Fern and I broke up. I’ve needed some time to cry it out. But ya, it’s over. Happy 2022,” she wrote on Twitter.

Adding: “Sometimes in life, you grow in different directions & that’s OKAY. I believe we met, and we were together for a reason. But now it’s time to figure some things out on our own. I will always love him and want nothing but love & happiness for him. He deserves that, I deserve that, you deserve that.”

Bailey Sarian is now single. Also, she has no kids.

Bailey Sarian contacts

Instagram – baileysarian

Twitter – @BaileySarian

TikTok – Baileysarian

Facebook – Bailey Sarian

