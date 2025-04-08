Tsavo Rescue: Missing Tourist Family Found Safe (VIDEO)

In an impressive rescue operation, a family of four tourists missing in Tsavo East National Park has been found safe after an extensive overnight search. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), along with other partners, led the mission that located the family north of the Yatta Plateau, near Kabaguji Rangers Camp, about 50 kilometers off their intended path.

The family – comprising a couple and their two children, entered the park through the Manyani Gate on Saturday evening, planning a two-night stay at the Luggards Falls Special Campsite. When they didn’t exit the park through Sala Gate by Monday evening as planned, it triggered a search operation.

Ground teams kicked off the search on Monday night, deploying two Land Cruisers along the route from Luggards Falls to Sala Gate. The discovery of abandoned camping gear raised concerns. By Tuesday morning, aerial support was brought in, with two fixed-wing aircraft and one helicopter scanning the park’s vast terrain.

The breakthrough came at 9:30 am when Tsavo Trust pilot Nick Hailer spotted the family during a flight over the Yatta Plateau. Hailer confirmed they were safe and coordinated their return with ground teams from both KWS and Tsavo Trust.

KWS stressed the importance of visitor safety, expressing relief at the positive outcome. “The safety of our visitors remains a priority, and we are relieved to have found the family safe,” a KWS representative stated.

The family is now being driven back to their camp before leaving the park, marking a safe conclusion to their unexpected ordeal.