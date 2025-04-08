Alcoblow Returns: Govt Deploys 1,000 Breathalysers to Curb Drunk Driving

Authorities have brought back breathalyser tests—popularly known as alcoblow—in a renewed effort to curb drunk driving and reduce the rising number of road accidents.

The government announced new road safety measures aimed at restoring discipline on the roads and saving lives.

Motorists caught driving under the influence will now face tougher penalties. Offenders risk losing their driving licences for one year, paying fines of up to Ksh100,000, or spending up to two years in prison—or facing both punishments.

The crackdown follows a tragic crash in Sotik that killed 15 people and left 10 others permanently injured, prompting public outrage and calls for action.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed that police will deploy breathalyser tests at key checkpoints along major highways.

“We are going to deploy 1,000 breathalysers on major roads to ensure that if discipline is a problem, we help those who want to drink—by denying them the chance to drive for one year, fining them Sh100,000, or sentencing them to up to two years in prison, or both,” said Chirchir.

The announcement comes amid alarming road safety statistics.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 1,139 people lost their lives in road accidents between January 1 and March 31 this year—only slightly fewer than the 1,166 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

NTSA also reported that over the past week alone, more than 24 people died and dozens suffered serious injuries.

The government says it is determined to rein in reckless driving and restore safety on the roads, especially in the wake of recent deadly crashes like the Sotik accident that claimed 15 lives.