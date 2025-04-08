Mandera Chiefs Freed from al-Shabaab Captivity After Two-Month Ordeal in Somalia

Five Kenyan chiefs abducted by al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County have finally been released after spending two harrowing months in captivity across the border in Somalia.

The five administrators—Mohammed Adawa, Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Noor, Assistant Chief Ibrahim Gabow, and Senior Chief Abdi Suraw—regained their freedom on Sunday, April 6 in Jilb, Somalia, officials confirmed.

Local elders, who were deeply involved in the negotiations, said the chiefs were handed over to Garreh community elders in the Somali town. Plans are now in motion to safely return them to Elwak, their hometown in Mandera County.

“We have good news that our chiefs who were abducted in Mandera have been released and they are now in the hands of Kenyan officials and they will be arriving home anytime soon,” Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said on Monday.

The chiefs were abducted on February 3, just a day before President William Ruto kicked off his tour of Kenya’s Northeastern region. The group was traveling from Wargadud to Elwak when militants ambushed them, blindfolded them, and drove them across the porous border into Somalia.

A woman believed to be a chief’s daughter was also among the captives.

Speaking in Mandera just a day after the incident, President Ruto condemned the kidnappings as a cowardly move meant to instill fear, adding that Kenya’s security forces would pursue the attackers relentlessly.

Ruto also directed Deputy Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to lead operations in the area, which included the failed Special Forces rescue mission disrupted by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the route.

While reports suggest that the militants demanded a ransom, it remains unclear whether any payment was made. The government maintained a low-profile strategy, relying heavily on local leaders and community elders to negotiate the release.

Return to Elwak and Debriefing Underway

Authorities say the chiefs will undergo debriefing before reuniting with their families. The release offers relief to families and communities who have been on edge for over two months, praying for the safe return of their local leaders.

“I am confirming the release of five chiefs who were abducted in Mandera, this is very good news based on collaborative efforts. As I announced before, as a government we decided to work together with the community and county government of Mandera and the processes have borne fruits,” CS Murkomen added.

The abduction underscores the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab militants, especially in border counties like Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa. The attack occurred just 25 kilometers from the Kenya-Somalia border, raising concerns about security gaps and intelligence leaks.