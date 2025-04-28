Ksh464 Billion Usahihi Expressway Construction to Begin Next Year

Everstrong Capital, a US-based infrastructure investment firm, has confirmed that it will begin the construction of the highly anticipated Nairobi-Mombasa Usahihi Expressway next year. Kyle McCarter, Senior Advisor at Everstrong Capital, shared that construction on the 440-kilometer highway will commence in the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant milestone for the project.

As part of the preparations, Everstrong Capital plans to submit a formal feasibility study in May this year, which is expected to be approved by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). This study is an essential step toward securing the necessary approvals for the highway’s development.

The announcement comes after McCarter met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to discuss the importance of infrastructure development in Africa. During their meeting, the two leaders highlighted the immense potential the Usahihi Expressway holds, not just for Kenya, but for the entire region. They emphasized that the highway will significantly enhance the movement of goods and people, providing a boost to economic activity both locally and regionally.

This update follows the official signing of a project agreement two months ago between Everstrong Capital and CPF Capital & Advisory Limited. The agreement sets the stage for raising Ksh 129 billion to fund the highway’s construction.

The Usahihi Expressway is expected to cost approximately Ksh464 billion and will have a transformative impact on Kenya’s transportation sector. Running parallel to the existing Nairobi-Mombasa highway, this project will connect Kenya’s two largest cities, enhancing both national and regional connectivity.

Everstrong Capital envisions the Usahihi Expressway as a catalyst for Kenya’s growth, positioning the country as a key player in the East African wealth corridor. The expressway is designed to reduce travel time between Nairobi and Mombasa to just 4 hours. This time savings will improve the efficiency of trade, tourism, and the movement of goods, contributing to a more dynamic economy.

Once completed, the Usahihi Expressway will be the largest toll road in Africa, focusing on sustainability. The highway will feature wildlife corridors, electric vehicle charging stations, and renewable energy infrastructure, ensuring that it benefits both the people who use it and the environment. The expressway’s design includes features that promote eco-friendly travel while minimizing its impact on local wildlife.

In addition to reducing travel time, the Usahihi Expressway will help decongest the current Nairobi-Mombasa highway, which is often plagued by traffic jams and long delays.

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases. The toll fees collected will primarily come from heavy commercial vehicles, which are projected to account for 75% of the revenue, making it a major source of funding for the project’s maintenance and operations.

In terms of sustainability, the Usahihi Expressway will be equipped with rest stops, wildlife observation points, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure powered by renewable energy sources. Additionally, wildlife overpasses will be incorporated to ensure the safe passage of animals across the highway.

The construction phase is expected to take approximately four years, with the road being fully operational by the end of the decade.

Usahihi Expressway Project Factsheet: