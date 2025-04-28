Gachagua: Kenya is the Only Country with Drug Barons in Cabinet

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized the government’s efforts in tackling drug and alcohol abuse among Kenyan youth, calling them ineffective.

Speaking at a church service in Ol Jorook, Nyandarua County, on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that some senior government officials are involved in drug trafficking. He accused two of President William Ruto’s Cabinet ministers of being “drug barons” but chose not to name them.

“When I left the government, Ruto brought two drug barons into his Cabinet as Cabinet Secretaries. How do you expect the fight against drugs to be won? It cannot. Our youth are left in God’s protection,” Gachagua said.

Known for his staunch stance against illicit brews in central Kenya during his time in office, Gachagua expressed disillusionment with the government’s lack of commitment to the cause. “I knew very well the government was not interested in the fight,” he remarked.

He further observed, “Now, Kenya is the only country in the world where drug barons selling drugs sit in the Cabinet.”

Gachagua at the same time raised concerns about the return of illicit brews in the region since his departure, calling it a deliberate act.

He further called on the church to take a stronger stand on governance issues, describing it as “the only remaining hope” for the country.

“Parliament has been captured by the Executive, so the church, speak loudly. If not, Kenya is gone,” Gachagua warned.