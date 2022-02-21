Celebrated media personality Terryanne Chebet has set tongues wagging after doing the unimaginable – shaving off her hair.

The former Citizen TV news anchor debuted her new bald look over the weekend in a stunning picture on her Instagram page.

“Done did it. ✂️✂️” the mother of two captioned the picture.

The CEO of The Pink Foundry has been known to rock wigs and previously experimented with short hair. It is no wonder it came as a surprise to her followers when she unleashed her new bald look.

Some reactions:

misskihoro: “Whaaaaat??? You look so stunning Chebet! 😍😍”

kirigongarua: “ Love it!! 😍😍Need the barber’s number!”

kambuamuziki: “ This girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

juliegichuru: “ So so beautiful! ❤️🔥”

massawejapanni: “ Wow! Some of us can’t attempt.”

maureenwaititu: “ So beautiful!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

bernardndong: “ 😁😁 Tunafungua whatsapp group yetu wawili pekee sasa.. Looking 🔥”

michelle.ntalami: “ I love it!😍 Plus the weight loss! 👏🏾”

laurawalubengo: “How does it feel? 🔥🔥you should leave a little strip in the middle. Just at the front. 👌🏽”