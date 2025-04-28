Boni Khalwale Slams Raila Odinga for Supporting Government While Criticizing It

Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has strongly criticised Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of double-dealing in Kenyan politics.

In a post shared on his official X account on Sunday, April 27, 2025, Khalwale pointed out Raila’s contradictory stance of supporting President William Ruto’s administration while also criticising it.

Khalwale argued that it is impossible for Raila to occupy both roles—supporting the government while acting as an opposition leader. He stated that the opposition, representing the minority in Parliament, and the government, forming the majority, are two fundamentally separate entities.

“@RailaOdinga, this is not possible! You can’t have your cake and eat it too! The opposition (minority) and the government (majority) are two mutually exclusive alternatives; you can’t enjoy both of them simultaneously,” Khalwale tweeted, clearly challenging Raila’s political strategy.

Raila Odinga Defends James Orengo and Anyang’ Nyong’o

Khalwale’s remarks came just days after Raila Odinga stepped in to defend Siaya Governor James Orengo and Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o from criticism over their comments on the broad-based government. On Friday, April 25, 2025, Raila argued that the two governors were simply exercising their democratic rights in expressing their opinions, which he believed aligned with ODM’s values.

“I said we are in a democracy, and in a democracy, everyone has a right to expression. As ODM, we decided to enter into an agreement with the government. That doesn’t mean we have all become part of the government,” Raila clarified in his defence.

He went on to explain that there is no formal coalition between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), but rather a working arrangement based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed publicly, with ten clear points outlining their cooperation.

“So I don’t see why people are bickering. When James Orengo talks, he is talking on the basis of the MOU between ODM and UDA. Orengo has not committed any crime; he has a democratic right to say what he said. When Nyong’o talks about devolution, he is talking the language of ODM,” Raila added.

Raila reiterated ODM’s stance within the broad-based government system, clarifying that the party entered a working agreement with the government, not a formal coalition. He drew parallels to the U.S. political system, where rival party members sometimes hold positions in the same cabinet.

“As the ODM party, we said we would enter into an agreement. ODM entering into an agreement with the government doesn’t mean we have entered into government,” Raila said.