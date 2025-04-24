CS Duale Orders Full Re-Inspection of Health Facilities in Bold Healthcare Overhaul

Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale has laid out a comprehensive plan to reform Kenya’s healthcare sector, aiming to improve quality and accountability across the system.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, during a meeting with the leadership of the Clinical Officers Council (COC), Duale, joined by COC Chairperson Samuel Kang’ethe, presented a series of regulatory measures designed to enhance healthcare delivery to all Kenyans.

As part of these reforms, Duale called for the full digitization of the COC’s systems, aligning them with the Ministry of Health’s Digital Health Strategy and the newly established Digital Health Agency. He emphasized that this move would allow for real-time oversight of healthcare practices, ultimately reducing malpractice within the sector.

To strengthen accountability, the CS also instructed the Council to carry out a comprehensive re-inspection of all licensed health facilities across the country and submit detailed reports to the Ministry of Health.

“All health facilities will undergo re-inspection and be subjected to consistent, routine checks to ensure full compliance.” Duale ordered.

Duale further stressed the importance of maintaining high standards in the healthcare profession. He urged the council not to license clinical officers trained in institutions that have not been properly inspected, audited, or accredited by the Council, ensuring that the training and professional practices uphold public health and safety.

In addition, the CS reassured the council of the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the successful implementation of policy reforms and the rollout of the Taifa Care Model, a cornerstone of the country’s health strategy.