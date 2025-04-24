Nairobi Rolls Out BRT Pilot with Fixed Fares and Scheduled Buses

Commuters in Nairobi are stepping into a new era of public transport as the first phase of the city’s ambitious Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system rolls out. With scheduled buses and fixed fares now available on Route 111, which connects the city center to Ngong Town, the pilot project offers a glimpse into what could soon become a major shift in how Nairobians move across the city.

Unlike the traditional matatus that wait to fill up before departing, the BRT buses operate on a fixed schedule—bringing a much-needed sense of order, reliability, and efficiency. The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA), which is spearheading the project, says Route 111 marks a turning point in the push to modernize Nairobi’s public transport.

The pilot comes just three months after international development partners injected €320 million (approximately Ksh43.4 billion) into the Nairobi BRT initiative. These funds will support the construction of the Clean Core BRT Line 3, starting with a 12-kilometre corridor from Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) along Juja Road. The second phase will extend the route, connecting Tala to Dandora and KNH to Ngong.

Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar believes strong collaboration with industry stakeholders is the key to long-term success.

“The Route 111 Pilot Project proves that we can join forces as one people to deliver better services and tackle the daily challenges commuters and travelers face,” he said.

Scheduled commuter services are expected to eliminate the unpredictability of matatu operations, while fixed fares promote transparency and help commuters plan their expenses better.

As part of the wider Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan, NAMATA has already gazetted five BRT lines, all at different stages of development. Line 1, dubbed Ndovu, will stretch from Limuru through Kangemi, the CBD, to Imara Daima, Athi River, and Kitengela. Line 2, Simba, runs from Rongai to Kenol via Bomas, Langata Road, and the CBD.

NAMATA reports that the Simba line is already 70% complete and will be rolled out in two phases—first from Kasarani to KNH, then from Ruiru to KNH.

To further support the system, construction is underway for 13 intermediate stations with 24 platforms, plus a new park-and-ride facility at Kasarani. This setup will allow motorists heading into the CBD to park their cars and hop on BRT buses, easing the city’s notorious traffic congestion.