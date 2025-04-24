UDA Deepens Ties with China’s Communist Party Ahead of Ruto’s Re-Election Bid

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is intensifying its diplomatic efforts in China as it builds strategic international alliances ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election. Led by Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan, the party dispatched a high-level delegation to Beijing to strengthen its ties with the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Omar, who arrived in China last week ahead of President William Ruto’s official state visit, met with top leaders from the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee. The meeting, hosted by Guo Ningning—a senior official in the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee—centered on deepening party-to-party relations, enhancing mutual understanding, and identifying key areas of collaboration between Kenya and China.

The CPC leaders shared insights into their governance model, including their approach to effective leadership, grassroots mobilisation, and sustainable urban development. UDA, keen to learn from one of the world’s most established political parties, welcomed the exchange.

Omar emphasized that UDA is focused on building a people-centred, ideologically grounded party. He pointed to the UDA Leadership Academy as a cornerstone of this effort—an initiative aimed at grooming visionary leaders and strengthening institutional frameworks within the party.

“Drawing parallels between the CPC’s disciplined approach to leadership and UDA’s aspirations, both parties expressed a shared commitment to fostering people-driven governance,” read a statement from UDA.

Guo Ningning invited Kenya to participate in the upcoming World Maritime Equipment Conference, scheduled for October. Omar confirmed Kenya’s participation, noting the country’s interest in expanding its role in global trade and maritime development.

The dialogue ended on a high note, with both UDA and CPC reaffirming their commitment to ongoing collaboration through joint training programs, regular knowledge exchange, and open political dialogue. The meeting laid the groundwork for a long-term partnership that spans national and grassroots levels.

UDA Visits Great Wall of China, Draws Inspiration for Visionary Leadership in Kenya

As part of the diplomatic visit, Omar also led the UDA delegation to the historic Great Wall of China. There, standing atop the ancient fortification, the team reflected on the Wall’s symbolism as a marker of national unity, resilience, and visionary planning.

Guided by local historians, the group explored the Wall’s multifaceted role in Chinese history—not just as a defensive structure, but as a powerful representation of national identity, built through the collective effort of diverse communities.

Omar remarked that Kenya could draw inspiration from the Great Wall’s legacy. He described it as a testament to strategic foresight, unwavering leadership, and the power of long-term planning—values he believes are crucial for Kenya’s continued growth and development.

“Structures like the Great Wall remind us that progress requires vision, commitment, and unity. These are the very principles UDA is championing as we build the Kenya of tomorrow,” Omar said.

After returning from the delegation mission in China, Hassan Omar hosted a team of Chinese developers at the party’s headquarters, Hustler Plaza in Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Senator Omar held high-level discussions with Chen Zhita, Deputy General Manager of Fujian Construction Investment Group Company Limited. Zhita was joined by Jiang Zhiqiang, Head of the Business Development Department, and Chien Jiandong, who serves as both Board Secretary and General Manager of the Planning and Development Department.

The meeting focused heavily on advancing Kenya-China development partnerships. Luo Zicheng, Deputy General Manager at China Wu Yi—a subsidiary of Fujian Construction Investment Group—also attended the talks.