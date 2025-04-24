Okoth Obado Testifies in Murder Trial: Says He Confessed Affair to Wife, Rejected Kisumu Plot for Sharon

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to continue his testimony in the high-profile trial where he faces charges in connection with the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

Obado told the court that he had been open about his relationship with Sharon, confessing the affair to his wife, apologizing, and taking steps to end the relationship before Sharon’s tragic death in 2018. He said he took full responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy and attempted to handle the situation with dignity and discretion.

At the same time, Obado revealed that his wife had even offered Sharon one of their houses—a gesture he declined. He emphasized that he had no intentions of marrying a second wife and hoped to end the affair respectfully.

The court has already ruled that Obado has a case to answer, placing him at the center of a legal battle that has gripped the nation for years. Sharon Otieno was abducted and murdered in 2018, a crime that sent shockwaves across the country and led to Obado and his aides being implicated in the case.

As part of his defense, Obado detailed a private meeting in a boardroom where his wife, a journalist, and another man were present. His wife, he said, had already been informed about the affair by August that year. However, the man whose identity has been concealed, claimed to have received messages from journalist Lawrence Muller and sought direct confirmation.

Obado told the court that his wife momentarily stepped out to make tea, giving the man a chance to explain that Muller had approached him about publishing a story on the affair. Obado insisted that his wife was involved in addressing the matter, even assisting him financially.

“My wife was in that meeting—even when I gave them money. It was actually my wife who loaned me the Ksh.30,000 I handed over to them,” Obado testified.

He also recalled a separate meeting with Muller at the Heron Court Hotel in Nairobi. There, Muller conveyed Sharon’s request for housing—either in Nairobi or Kisumu. Obado said he rejected the urban options, instead proposing to buy land in Homa Bay and build a home worth Ksh.3 million.

“Muller told me Sharon refused the Homa Bay option and insisted on a 50 by 100 plot in Kisumu town. But I was clear—I only supported buying land in the rural area,” he said.

Obado added that Sharon’s health during pregnancy had been discussed, and through Muller, he committed to supporting her, including providing medical insurance. He also testified that Sharon had agreed to move into a rental home while waiting for her house to be built—an arrangement she reportedly accepted.