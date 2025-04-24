Former Presidential Candidate Abduba Dida Released on Parole in the U.S.

Mwalimu Mohammed Abduba Dida, a two-time Kenyan presidential aspirant, has been released from prison in the United States after serving three years of a seven-year sentence. U.S. prison authorities confirmed that Dida walked out of the Big Muddy Correctional Facility in Illinois on March 3, 2025, under parole.

The former presidential candidate was convicted for stalking and threatening his American wife, an offense that took place in a Midwestern state. Court documents show that Dida violated a restraining order when he visited a mosque located near the protected individual’s residence.

Although Dida reportedly went to the mosque to pray, his presence in the restricted area violated the court order, triggering his arrest and eventual incarceration.

“He went to a mosque nearby to pray, not knowing it was within an area he was barred from entering, as Mama Lila also frequently visited the same mosque,” a family member explained.

The U.S. court had initially set Dida’s release for April 3, 2029. However, after serving nearly half his sentence, he earned an early release on parole. Under the conditions of his parole, Dida will complete the rest of his sentence outside prison but must comply with specific terms until the original release date.

As part of his post-release plans, Dida is shifting focus to philanthropy. He will continue running the Dida Foundation International, a nonprofit organization he launched in 2017 before his legal troubles began.

According to Amina Liban, one of Dida’s three wives, he has returned to his home in Minnesota and is now searching for an office space to resume operations.

“He is living in his house in Minnesota. He had started the Dida Foundation International and had completed its registration just before he was arrested. He is currently looking for an office to rent in Minnesota,” Amina told Daily Nation.