Maxwell Bradley Garrett: Biography Full Name: Maxwell Bradley Garrett Education: N/A Birth Place: Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Parents: Brad Garret and Jill Diven Date of Birth: October 14, 1998 Siblings: Hope Violet Garrett Height: 5’10 Occupation: Actor, Director, Screenwriter

Maxwell Bradley Garrett Wiki

Maxwell Bradley Garrett is an American actor, voice actor, director, producer, and screenwriter.

He was born on October 14, 1998 in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles California, the same place as his father.

Even before his acting career, Maxwell was already famous for being the celebrity child of actor and comedian Brad Garrett, and his wife Jill Diven.

He was born in a small family, with just one sister. It is unclear where Maxwell attended school, and whether he is still in college right now.

Maxwell Bradley Garrett Parents and Family

As mentioned, Maxwell is the first born child of actor and stand-up comedian Brad Garrett, and Jill Diven.

Brad Garrett has appeared on numerous television and movie roles, among them Everybody Loves Raymond, A Bug’s Life, Finding Nemo, Garfield, Ratatouille, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Disney+’s Big Shot, among many others.

He has won 3 Primetime Emmy Awards and received 3 other nominations, notably for his performance as Jackie Gleason in the TV film Gleason.

Brad Garrett met Jill Diven, a cocktail waitress, in Las Vegas in the late 1990s. He proposed to Jill on the set of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ in 1998, and a few months later they welcomed their first child Maxwell Bradley Garrett.

Just a year later, they would formalize their union by getting married. Then in January 2000, they welcomed their second born, a daughter by the name Hope Violet Garrett.

Unfortunately, the marriage would not last. Brad and Jill divorced in 2007, after just 8 years together.

The children went on to live with their mother.

As for relationships after, Brad was romantically linked to a woman by the name Isabella Quella. There is no public information on whether Jill found love again.

Maxwell Bradley Garrett Career

Although Maxwell is just at the start of his career, he has shown great promise in the areas of acting, directing, voice acting, producing and even screenwriting.

Jill Diven Net Worth

Maxwell Garrett’s mother, Jill Diven’s financial status may be of particular interest. While an exact figure is not known, it is believed that she is living a very comfortable life, owing to her divorce settlement.

Since her husband had a net worth of about $50 million, Jill received a sizeable portion when she walked out of that marriage. She received half of her husband’s residual income, half of the net proceeds from the sale of their house, half the balance of their two bank accounts, and half of her husband’s retirement assets.

On top of that, she was to receive $55,000 per month as child and spousal support.

After their divorce however, Jill opted for a private life, and is not active on social media.

