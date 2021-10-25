Taelyn Dobson: Biography Full Name: Taelyn Dobson Spouse: Single Birth Place: USA Children: N/A Date of Birth: N/A Siblings: Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Aaron Carter, Angel Carter, Virginia Carter, Leslie Carter Education: N/A Net Worth: N/A

Taelyn Dobson biography

Taelyn Dobson claim to fame is by virtue of being a sister to American musician and actor, Nick Carter.

Nick Carter, is of course the most recognized member of the once incredibly popular boy band, Backstreet Boys.

Taelyn shares neither a mother nor father with Nick. In fact, her link to the Carters is through her step father Robert Gene Carter. Robert married Taelyn’s mother after divorcing Nick Carter’s mother.

Unlike her famous half(ish) brother, Taelyn did choose the public life. As a result, very little information about her is available anywhere.

We do not know where she was born, or attended school.

Taelyn Dobson family

As mentioned, Taelyn is related to the Carters’ only through her step father Robert Carter. Bob married 3 times. He had a child named Ginger from his first marriage, and then he married Jane Elizabeth.

It is Jane who gave birth to most of his kids, 5 in total. They are: Nick Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Aaron Carter, Angel Carter and Leslie Carter.

After 5 kids, Robert and Jane called it quits and got a divorce. He proceeded to marry Ginger Elrod, who already had a kid of her own. i.e. Taelyn Dobson.

Robert and Ginger then went on to have another kid. He died suddenly aged 65.

Although not related by blood, Taelyn is considered a sibling of the Carters.

Taelyn Dobson height

Dobson is a typical-sized woman with an ordinary build. If the images of her, taken in relation to her surroundings, are anything to go by, she appears to be of substantial stature.

The specifics of her real height and other physical measurements, are not yet available in the public domain. When new information becomes available, we will update this section accordingly.

Taelyn Dobson salary

It is not public knowledge what Taelyn Dobson does, her career or salary.

Taelyn Dobson husband

Being a private woman, Taelyn Dobson has not gone public with any details related to her relationship or marriage. We’ll be sure to update you if and when that becomes available.

Taelyn Dobson net worth

Since her career or business is not public knowledge, there are no credible records as to what her net worth might be.

However, it has been suggested that she may be living a relatively comfortable life, with a sizeable net worth.

Other biographies:

Zion Clark

Vanessa Villanueva

Stella Ritter

Jessica Delp

Nancy Putkoski

Jada Crawley

Alix Bailey

Safiya Nygaard

Chris Frangipane

Joan Templeman

Sonji Roi

Tana Mundkowsky

Alex Aniston

Andrea Bock

Francesca Hetfield

Ava Eliot Jackman