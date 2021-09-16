Andrea Bock: Biography Full Name: Andrea Bock Spouse: Ty Pennington Birth Place: Atlanta, Georgia Children: None Date of Birth: 1960s Education: Sprayberry High School,

Andrea Bock’s Early Life

Andrea Bock is the long-term girlfriend, and assumed fiancée of successful TV personality Ty Pennington – host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Her exact birthday is not known, but she was indeed born in the 60s, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Sprayberry High School, the same school her future boyfriend Ty attended. It is however unclear whether the two were there at the same time.

Andrea started her college studies at Kennesaw State University, only to drop out after her freshman year. She then transferred to Savannah College of Art and Design, also in Atlanta, where she eventually graduated with a Bachelor’s degree.

She is also believed to have taken further lessons in acting.

Andrea Bock’s Career

Andrea’s dream was always to be an actress, and that is what guided her studies.

She worked in many productions, mostly behind the scenes, but her most high profile gig was on the set of TLC TV show Trading Spaces. This was an extremely popular reality TV show where two neighbors swapped house, and then embarked on giving that house a makeover on a budget of $1000 (later adjusted to $2000).

Her job here also had personal significance for her.

Andrea Bock and Ty Pennington Relationship

Andrea met Ty while working on the set of Trading Spaces. Ty was one of the carpenters, and Andrea was assigned the role of his personal assistant. She was soon elevated to manager, and of course later, girlfriend.

This was back in 1996, and the two have been dating ever since.

In recent interviews, Ty has been questioned whether the two are married, for which the answer is negative. He however emphasized that they are still together and growing strong.

“Not married, ” Pennington confirmed to the Today Show “but we’re still together. We’re definitely a team.”

The two do not have any biological children, and owing to their age, the only possible way for them now is through adoption.

