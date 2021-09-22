Safiya Nygaard: Net Worth Full Name: Safiya Jaffer Nygaard Spouse: Tyler Williams Birth Place: Santa Clara, California Religion: Unknown Date of Birth: July 19, 1992 Height: 5’10 Ethnicity: Mixed (Indian, Danish) Occupation: YouTuber Education: Stanford University Net Worth: $4 million

Safiya Nygaard is an American YouTube star. She has had an impressive career, starting as a Buzzfeed video producer. She found even more success after she pivoted to making her own YouTube content, and working as an influencer.

She has amassed huge social media followings, which have helped her launch beauty products that sell incredibly well.

Safiya Nygaard’s Early life

Safiya was born on July 16, 1992, in Santa Clara, California. Most of her childhood was however spent in Chicago.

Her father Jaffer Nygaard was Danish and her mother Mumtaz Nygaard Indian. She is one of two siblings, the other being her brother Adil Nygaard.

Once describing her mixed race identity, Safiya said, “I didn’t really know the word race when I was a little kid, I just knew that my mom was brown and my dad was white.”

For her education, Safiya attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago. She then went to Stanford University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and English.

Safiya Nygaard’s Marriage

Safiya is married to fellow YouTuber Tyler Williams. The two met at Stanford University, which they both attended.

However, they only started dating after college. In 2014, they rekindled their friendship in Los Angeles while visiting some mutual friends. Their first date was in Disneyland, according to Safiya. Tyler did not however interpret that as a date, and the two then planned for another one 5 days later. Tyler took her to dinner, they had their first kiss and on December 14th, 2018, they got engaged.

They got married a year later on November 10, 2019 at Carondelet House in LA.

Every year for their wedding anniversary, they visit Disneyland as a remembrance of their first date/non-date.

Safiya Nygaard’s BuzzFeed Career

After graduating from Stanford, Safiya went to work for BuzzFeed as a video production intern. By November 2015, she had become a full-time video producer for the media company. She has since confessed that she knew very little about creating videos, and had to self-teach herself.

While at BuzzFeed she co-created the Ladylike video series for BuzzFeedYellow (now As/Is) YouTube channel. This helped the channel add millions of subscribers.

In January 2017, Safiya left BuzzFeed and launched her independent career as a content creator. She explained her decision to leave in a March 2017 video titled ‘Why I Left BuzzFeed’.

Her main reasons were creator independence and interaction with fans. She explained that BuzzFeed employees, unlike independent creators, cannot go replying to fans on the comment section.

She also said that there was no clear direction as to where the show was headed.

“While at BuzzFeed, we were not supposed to reply to comments in the comment section on the videos that we made. There were also transparency issues within the company. Over the 15 months I worked on Ladylike, we could never really get a clear answer from higher-ups as to where so the show going or what they thought the future of Ladylike was.”

She also wanted more ownership of her own production work. However, she was keen to mention that she left the company on good terms.

“I just wanna say I have no hard feelings towards BuzzFeed or towards anyone who works for BuzzFeed. I’ve been loving being able to make my own videos and being able to connect with you guys more.”

That explanation video has since received over 15 million views.

Safiya Nygaard’s YouTube Career

Safiya’s self-titled YouTube channel was created long before she left BuzzFeed, but she only became serious with it after leaving.

Currently, it has over 9 million subscribers, and over 1.5 billion total views.

She makes beauty related videos, but sets her self apart from other similar creators by combining them with other intellectual topics. Her background as a Stanford educated woman perhaps has a lot to do with that.

According to Social Blade, her channel could be earning as much as $500,000. That is from ads only, not putting into account how lucrative the beauty niche is. She is likely making a lot more from sponsors who want her to talk about their products.

Safiya Nygaard Net Worth

Going with her her YouTube statistics, it is fair to say that Safiya has made at least several millions on YouTube in her career.

Her channel still consistently generates millions of views every month, with every new video performing very well. That means her channel remains a very valuable property. On top of that, she has launched a few beauty products of her own, which have gone on to do quite well.

Our estimates have her net worth at around $4 million.

