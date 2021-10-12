Vanessa Villanueva: Biography Full Name: Vanessa Villanueva Spouse: Chris Perez (ex-husband) Birth Place: Corpus Christi, Texas Children: Cassie Gabrielle Perez, Noah Perez Date of Birth: 1971 Occupation: Actress, businesswoman Education: University of California Height: 5’7

Vanessa Villanueva is an American actress, also known for her marriage to musician and guitarist Chris Perez.

Most media reports place her birth in Corpus Christi, Texas, but some claim that she was actually born in Mexico. What is clear is that her parents were both Mexicans, who at some point, either before or after her birth in 1971, decided to immigrate to the US.

Little is known about her family, or even her early life. It is not even clear where she attended elementary or high school.

However, she did enroll at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Villanueva’s Relationship, Marriage and Children

Vanessa has mostly lived a private life, and even after meeting Chris Perez, still wanted to continue doing so.

Vanessa and Chris reportedly met and started dating in 1998. They met through a mutual friend.

His future husband was having a troubled life at that time. He was born in San Antonio, but arrived in Los Angeles as a teenager to pursue a career in music.

In the early 90s, he founded the Chris Perez Band, at around the same time he married his first wife Selena Quintanilla. In 1995, just 3 years after they tied the knot, Selena was killed by her former friend.

Her death left Chris devastated, driving him into alcoholism and drug use to cope.

His meeting Vanessa in 1998 helped in the healing. They tied the knot on October 26, 2001. However, this marriage would also not last long, with the couple divorcing after just 7 years in 2008.

During their 10 years of dating and marriage, Vanessa and Chris welcomed two children. First a daughter named Cassie Gabrielle Perez in 1998, and then a son named Noah Perez in 2005. Noah was born with Down’s syndrome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassie Gabrielle Perez (@cassie.gabrielle.perez)

Although the children stayed with their mother after the divorce, they still have a good relationship with their father.

Vanessa reportedly remarried a man by the name Henry Soliz in 2018. They now live in Portland, Texas.

Vanessa Villanueva’s Career

Vanessa is an actress, better known for her work on Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns in 2011, and Forgotten Memories in 2015.

Unfortunately, that’s the length of her IMDB credits, meaning she does not do this full-time.

According to media reports, she has since turned into a small business owner, opening a nail salon called V’s Day Spa in Portland, Texas. She chooses to maintain a low profile.