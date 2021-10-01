Jada Crawley: Biography Full Name: Jada Crawley Spouse: Chris Paul Birth Place: Winston-Salem, North Carolina Children: Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, Camryn Alexis Paul Date of Birth: February 16, 1984 Occupation: Fashion Designer Education: Mount Tabor High School, Wake Forest University

Jada Crawley is an American entrepreneur and fashion designer, more famous for being the wife to NBA star Chris Paul, who plays for the Phoenix Suns and previously for the LA Clippers, and Houston Rockets.

Jada was born on February 16, 1984, about a year before her future husband. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Not much is known about her family, upbringing and her early life in general.

However, we know that she attended Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, a school that would make national news in September 2021 following a fatal shooting.

She then proceeded to Wake Forest University, also in Winston-Salem.

Jada Crawley Relationship and Marriage

It is at Wake Forest University that Jada Crawley and Chris Paul met.

Chris has in the past revealed that the two started dating when they were 18, in their sophomore year. Reportedly, they met during a basketball match.

Chris played college basketball there, and after two seasons, he left for the NBA. However, they still kept on dating, and on September 10, 2011, formalized their union.

Their wedding was held at Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge in Charlotte, North Carolina. Several NBA stars were in attendance, among them Lebron James and his then girlfriend and later wife Savannah Brinson, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade etc.

Lebron was actually a groomsman, being very close to Chris.

“He’s like the brother I never had. I’m here for him no matter what—and not only for Chris but also…Jada,” he said.

Jada and Chris have been blessed with two children; son Christopher Emmanuel Paul II born on May 23, 2009 and daughter Camryn Alexis Paul, born on August 16, 2012.

Jada Crawley’s Career

Jada is a fashion designer, but in recent times she has come to be more associated with philanthropy and community engagements.

She is the co-founder of the Chris Paul Foundation, which “strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life.”

Another of her notable community efforts involve giving away prom dresses.

