Alix Bailey is an American artist known for her creative portraits. She got more fame as the wife of comedian Louis C.K.

Bailey was born in Washington D.C., on February 3 1967. Both of her parents, William Bailey and Sandra Stone, were painters, which likely explains where she picked up the art from. She grew up with brother Ford, in New Haven, Connecticut.

The family also regularly stayed in Italy.

Alix Bailey’s Education

Not a lot is known about her early education up to and including High School.

However, we know that Bailey is well-read in the arts, and from early on she decided to go all-in on painting. She attended Bennington College – a liberal arts institution in Vermont, where she took a course in painting. She then followed that with a Master’s in Fine Arts from Indiana University.

At University, she studied alongside acclaimed artists and painters such as Sidney Tillim and Pat Adams.

Alix Bailey’s Marriage and Family

Alix Bailey met Louis C.K. in 1986, when they were both 18. It was during the New Year’s Eve party in Boston. As the story goes, a very drunk Louis proposed to Bailey barely 5 minutes later, drawing lots of laughter.

However, that appeared to be the end of the story. But as fate would have it, the two met once again close to 10 years later, through a mutual friend. They dated for a while, before getting married in 1995.

The couple was blessed with two children, both daughters: Kitty Szekely born on March 22, 2002, and Mary Louise Szekely born 3 years later in 2005.

Their marriage however fell apart just soon after their second daughter was born, with the divorce being finalized in 2008. They said that they could no longer make each other happy, despite even trying marriage counseling.

The divorce was on good terms and the two have joint custody of their daughters.

In fact, in 2016, 8 years after their divorce, the two jointly bought a house in Greenwich, New York valued at over half a million dollars. Bailey lives there with their children.

Alix Bailey’s Career

Following her life passion, Bailey took up painting as a career. She initially nurtured her talent by painting self portraits and paintings of family and friends.

Today, she is well respected and some of her works have been displayed at popular galleries and art exhibitions in New York, Connecticut and Italy. She is regarded as among the most talented painters in America.

She is also a member of ‘The Painting Center’, a non-profit art gallery out of New York.

As with many creatives, Bailey has a second talent in acting. She has appeared in several movies, such as: Searching for Nixon, Pootie Tang and Spooky Steakout.

Her acting debut was in 1998 in the comedy film Tomorrow Night, written and produced by her then husband Louis C.K.

Alix Bailey Net Worth

Exclusive of her ex-husband’s riches, Alix Bailey has done a decent job for herself in painting, and is believed to have a net worth in excess of $1 million.

