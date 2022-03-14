Victoria Vantoch: Biography Full Name: Victoria Vantoch Nationality: American Place of Birth: Illinois, Riverdale, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: January 30, 1974 Ethnicity: Mixed Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Religion: Buddhist Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Occupation: Professor, Author, Journalist

Victoria Vantoch biography, wiki, early life, and education

Victoria Vantoch was born on January 30, 1974, in Illinois, in the small town of Riverdale, United States. Her horoscope is Aquarius.

She was born to parents whose details are unknown. It is also unclear whether she has any siblings.

Victoria is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity, a Buddhist by religion, weighs around 69 kg, and is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall.

Regarding Victoria Vantoch’s educational background, she studied at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts and moved to the University of Chicago for postgraduate studies, then completed her studies at the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a Ph.D. in Anthropology and History.

Victoria Vantoch career, professional life

Victoria Vantoch is an American author, journalist, and professor.

As an author, she has many books under her name, with the most popular books being The Threesome Handbook: A Practical Guide to Sleeping with Three (2007), which subscribes to the rights and acceptance of tri-sexual couples in the USA. It also outlines their communication tips.

Also, she wrote a book titled Jet Sex: Airline Stewardesses and the Making of an American Icon (2013), which reflects the history of air stewardship. It has won her several recognitions in institutions such as the American Space Agency grant, a NASA Aerospace History Fellowship, and a Smithsonian Institution Guggenheim Fellowship.

As a lecturer, she has taught history in the Library of Congress, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Organization of American Historians.

Victoria Vantoch has also written lifestyle articles that have been featured on several international tabloids such as U.S News, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times.

Victoria Vantoch net worth

As a successful personality in the field of writing and teaching, Victoria has made significant wealth in her career.

Her books have a wide readership and also have many reviews in Goodreads.

Victoria Vantoch net worth is $5 million.

Victoria Vantoch husband, Misha Collins

Victoria Vantoch is not only known as an award-winning writer but also as a wife to Misha Collins, whose real name is Dmitri Tippens Krushnic.

But who is Misha Collins? Misha Collins is a distinguished American actor and author born on August 20, 1974, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Richard Krushnic and Rebecca Tippens.

Before debuting as an actor, Misha worked at the White House in the Office of Presidential Personnel during President Bill Clinton’s tenure as the 42nd President of the United States.

As an actor from 1999, he is known for his acts in several movies such as Legacy, Charmed, NYPD Blue, 24, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, ER, Monk, and Timeless.

He was propelled to fame after casting the roles of Leviathan, Lucifer, and Cosmic Entity in the 2008 to 2020 dark fantasy series Supernatural by Erick Kripke. He played record-breaking appearances of over 150 episodes, both recurring and main roles.

How did Misha Collins and Victoria Vantoch meet?

Misha and Victoria are long-time lovers who fell in love when they were still in high school.

According to reliable sources, Misha was the only boy in English class, which was attended by Victoria and other girls.

Impressed by her beauty, Misha crushed on Victoria and could, not once, write poems to her, confessing her undying love for the charming goddess.

They began dating, and their engagement led to their marriage on October 6, 2001, in Maine, USA. The duo conducted a vow renewal ceremony in 2011 at Coinstar Supermarket.

Victoria Vantoch, Misha Collins children

After almost ten years of marriage, Victoria and Misha got their firstborn son West Anaximander Collins on September 23, 2010.

The couple got their second bundle of joy, a daughter, Marie Collins, on September 25, 2012.

Victoria Vantoch is a mother of two. The family of four currently lives in Pasadena, California.

Victoria Vantoch Instagram, social media

Sadly, Victoria Vantoch is leading a private life, and this has prevented her fans from reaching out through social media. She has no accounts on any social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and others.

