Jordan Peterson parents, bio, wiki, early life, and education

Jordan Peterson was born Jordan Bernt Peterson on June 12, 1962, in New Alberta, Canada. His horoscope is Gemini.

He is a Canadian of Caucasian ethnicity with Norwegian roots drawn from the lineage of his great grandfather.

Jordan Peterson parents – He is the firstborn son of Walter Peterson, a teacher, and Beverly Peterson, a librarian at the Fairview campus of Grande Prairie Regional College. Jordan was raised alongside two siblings, brother Joel and sister Bonnie.

In one of Jordan’s interviews, he disclosed that his mother had suffered two miscarriages prior to his birth.

Jordan is a Christian, weighs 72 kg and is 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) tall.

Jordan Peterson education

Jordan Peterson is a distinguished academic with a long educational background.

After completing his elementary studies in 1979, he joined Fairview High School in Northwestern Alberta.

After earning his high school diploma, he joined Grande Prairie Regional College to study Political Science and English Literature, with the ambitions of becoming a corporate lawyer.

He pursued Political Science since he grew up interested in politics and was even a member of the Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) since 13. NDP was founded by their family friend Rachael Notley.

Jordan is an impassioned reader and construed many books while schooling. One of his best novels is The Road to Wigan Pier (1937) by George Orwell. The novel entirely changed his approach and scope of life.

He transferred to the University of Alberta, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science in 1982.

Already a certified political scientist, Jordan athwart Europe to study the psychological origins of the Cold War; 20th-century European totalitarianism and based his research on the works of prominent scholars Carl Jung, Friedrich Nietzsche, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, and Fyodor Dostoevsky.

After the lapse of the one year set aside for field research, Jordan went back to the University of Alberta and got his degree in Psychology in 1984 before proceeding to McGill University in 1985, where he graduated with a Ph.D. in Psychology In 1991.

Jordan Peterson’s lecturer that saw him through his professorship is American researcher Robert O. Pihl.

After earning a professorship, he started his career in the field of academia.

Jordan Peterson career, professional life

Just after his graduation, Jordan worked as a researcher in Douglas Hospital of Douglas Mental Health University Institute, analyzing familial alcoholism and its resultant effect on adolescent aggression and hyperactive behavior.

He then moved to Harvard University and became an assistant professor attached to the psychology department before rising to the rank of an associate professor.

While in Harvard, he continued his research in drug abuse and was noted for his works. Jordan was featured in the university’s newspaper, The Harvard Crimson.

Jordan taught college students at Harvard University until 1998, when he exited to return to Canada as a full professor at the University of Toronto.

During his exit, his students were sad, and one Shelley Carson, his former student and a professor at Harvard University, noted that Jordan’s classes were the best, comparing it to a cult: “something akin to a cult following.”

Jordan taught at the University of Toronto until 2021, when he resigned from employment, becoming a professor emeritus.

Jordan Peterson books

Just after transitioning to full professor, Jordan Peterson wrote a book titled Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief in 1999. The book, which is one of his best-selling series, took 13 years to write and describes a comprehensive theory about how people construct meaning, form beliefs, and make narratives.

Jordan Peterson also penned the popular global bestsellers Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life & 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, which he has sold over 7 million copies collectively.

Jordan Peterson YouTube, podcasts

In the fall of March 30, 2013, Jordan Peterson created a YouTube Channel with the name Jordan B Peterson.

His channel features videos from his classes at the University of Toronto, his podcasts, interviews, book tours, and lectures.

He has a community of over 4 million, with a total of over 300 million views across his 500+ uploaded videos.

Some of his popular videos with over 5 million impressions include Biblical Series I: Introduction to the Idea of God, Identity politics and the Marxist lie of white privilege, Documentary: A Glitch in the Matrix (David Fuller production), 2017 Maps of Meaning 01: Context and Background, among others.

Jordan Peterson does many podcasts and conversations, which are also streamed by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One network. He usually talks about matters politics and lifestyle with effects on human life.

Jordan Peterson net worth

Jordan Peterson is successful in all fields he has been part of. He has a long career as a professor. He is a successful YouTuber and a best-selling author.

With his books selling for around $14 and over 7 million copies sold collectively, he has earned over $100 million through writing.

Also, as a professor, he made around $100,000 annually.

Jordan is also a YouTuber with the support of a massive audience. His new videos garner over 500k views each when uploaded.

Jordan Peterson net worth is $10 million.

Jordan Peterson wife, personal life, children

Jordan Peterson is a married man. He quit bachelorhood in 1989 when he married his long-time fiancé Tammy Roberts in a low-key event in Alberta.

The two are childhood friends and started seeing each other when they were kids.

They are blessed with a daughter named Mikhaila Aleksis Peterson and a son christened Julian Peterson.

Jordan Peterson health

He was diagnosed with autoimmune disorder psoriasis caused by a reaction to certain foods in 2016. He has since changed his diet and mainly eats beef, salt, and water.

Also, Jordan suffered from severe depression and was prescribed clonazepam and benzodiazepine to help deal with the anxiety which hit him when his wife Tammy was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. He has also been troubled by benzo withdrawal caused by overindulgence of the benzodiazepine depression drug.

Peterson sought specialized treatment in Russia and Serbia, and he is currently recuperating well.

