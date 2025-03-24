Masshouse Club Death: New Post-Mortem Rules Out Strangulation in Strathmore Student’s Death

Detectives from the DCI’s Homicide Unit are now retracing the final 12 hours of Matthew Wandati, a Strathmore University student who was found dead at Masshouse nightclub on Valentine’s Day.

Their investigation has intensified following a second post-mortem, which ruled out strangulation as the cause of death but confirmed that Wandati died from blunt force trauma.

The initial autopsy had suggested he succumbed to both strangulation and head injuries. However, a second examination, conducted in late February at a city funeral home, led by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge and forensic expert Dr. Emily Rogena, presented a different conclusion.

Homicide Unit detectives, including Martin Nyuguto, were also present during the procedure.

According to the report, Wandati’s chest showed injuries consistent with resuscitation attempts.

“Bruising of the left thoracic wall muscles? Precordial massage due to resuscitation,” the report noted.

Additionally, his fingernails and toenails exhibited cyanotic changes, indicating a lack of oxygen in the blood. His lips appeared leathery, while his upper and lower limbs remained symmetrical.

Detectives Explore Possible Earlier Injuries

Investigators are now considering whether Wandati sustained some of his injuries earlier in the day before arriving at the club.

On the night of February 14, he was at Masshouse Club with friends, staying there until the early morning hours. However, it remains unclear when and why his friends left, leaving him behind. His body was later found unresponsive at around 5 a.m.

A statement from one of the individuals questioned by police reveals that after Wandati was discovered unconscious. Plain-clothes officers who were at the club, along with staff members, immediately called for an ambulance.

According to the statement submitted to authorities, paramedics arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

“The paramedics tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was soon pronounced dead,” the statement reads.

Post-Mortem Contradicts Strangulation Claims

The post-mortem examination ruled out manual strangulation, as there were no injuries to the larynx, hyoid bone, or neck muscles—key indicators of such cases. This contradicts earlier claims circulating on social media that suggested foul play.

Investigators are now focused on reconstructing the final 12 to 18 hours of Wandati’s life. They are analyzing street cameras to trace his movements and reviewing CCTV footage from the locations he visited before his death.

At least seven individuals have recorded statements, including Masshouse Club staff, two women, and a man who was reportedly with Wandati that night.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Further Toxicology Tests Underway

The post-mortem report also confirms that samples from Wandati’s kidney, liver, and gall bladder have been submitted to the DCI for further toxicology tests. A pathologist representing the club also received samples for an independent analysis.

Meanwhile, after remaining closed since Wandati’s death, Masshouse Club resumed operations on March 5.