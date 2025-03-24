Wanyonyi: Sakaja Has Failed Nairobi, 2027 Will Not Be a Free Ride

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has made it clear—nothing will stop him from running for Nairobi Governor in 2027. Unshaken by political maneuvering, Wanyonyi has vowed to push forward with his ambitions, dismissing any attempts to intimidate or discourage him.

“I am ready to face the challenge and will not bow down to any form of intimidation. I have the people’s support, and that is what matters most. I will continue with my aspirations for the people of Nairobi regardless of the obstacles ahead,” he asserted.

His remarks appeared to challenge recent statements by ODM leader Raila Odinga, which hinted at backing incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja in the next General Election. Reflecting on his 2022 experience, when ODM denied him a gubernatorial ticket, Wanyonyi said the setback only made him stronger.

“I am now more vigilant and ready for combat. Anybody seeking a free ticket let him prepare for a serious fight. It is not going to be a walk in the park for those people whose only preoccupation has been following Baba everywhere in anticipation of being given a free ride,” he declared.

Wanyonyi Questions Sakaja’s ODM Loyalty

After stepping aside in 2022, Wanyonyi now exudes confidence, firmly believing he will unseat Sakaja in the 2027 elections. He dismissed Sakaja’s growing proximity to Raila, accusing the county boss of seeking political favor from both the ODM leader and President William Ruto.

“Governor Sakaja has developed this habit that whenever he learns that Raila is somewhere, he shows up in a manner to try and prove that he is the one closer to Baba. He tries all he can to get Raila’s ear and attention. He wants Baba to endorse him ahead of the 2027 polls,” Wanyonyi said.

Despite Sakaja’s political overtures, Wanyonyi insisted that the governor remains an outsider in ODM.

“If Sakaja wants to cross over from UDA to ODM, we are welcoming him, but he must know that he must be on the queue just like the rest; there is no way he will be given special preference at the expense of others,” he asserted.

Wanyonyi made it clear that if Sakaja seeks to defend his seat on an ODM ticket, he must face the party’s nomination process like any other aspirant.

“But what I want to make clear is that even if Sakaja runs on an ODM ticket or any other party, he will lose because he has failed to deliver on his promises and meet the expectations of city residents. Even if ODM grants him the ticket and backs him, he has no other option but to go home,” Wanyonyi stated.

He also urged Raila to allow democracy to thrive within ODM and avoid interfering with the nomination process.

Sakaja’s Leadership Under Fire

Wanyonyi did not hold back in his criticism of Sakaja’s tenure, arguing that the governor has done little to address Nairobi’s pressing issues beyond his much-publicized “Dishi na County” school feeding program.

He pointed out key challenges plaguing the city under Sakaja’s leadership, including deteriorating road infrastructure, the unchecked spread of hawkers in the Central Business District, uncollected garbage, open sewage in residential estates, and the uncontrolled rise of high-rise buildings in areas previously designated for low-density housing.

“Under Sakaja, Nairobi has been reduced into one large sprawling slum. For the city to be redeemed, we must dislodge Sakaja,” Wanyonyi declared.