Rigathi Gachagua Issues Protection Demands Over Rising Security Threats

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued several demands to Inspector General Douglas Kanja, claiming that his life is under imminent threat due to a series of attacks and surveillance.

In a detailed letter, Gachagua has called for immediate action to ensure his safety and hold those responsible for the alleged threats accountable.

At the core of Gachagua’s letter is his call for immediate arrests and prosecution of those he accuses of orchestrating violence against him. The former Deputy President has insisted that authorities take swift action to prevent any further attempts on his life.

In addition, Gachagua demands increased security during all public events he attends as a leader, a crucial step he believes will safeguard not only his life but also the safety of his supporters.

“Provide security in all public gatherings that I attend as a leader in this country,” Gachagua wrote, underscoring the gravity of the situation. His letter, which was also copied to President William Ruto, highlights an alarming series of incidents he describes as direct threats to his life.

Further amplifying his concerns, Gachagua called for immediate personal security, urging the authorities to provide the necessary protection for both him and his family. He demanded protection for his homes and property as well, emphasizing that the situation had escalated beyond public events and into his private life.

In his letter, Gachagua also instructed police officers to cease interfering with peaceful assemblies and to stop hindering his political engagements. He specifically called on the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to halt surveillance activities targeting him and his family.

“Stop with immediate effect NIS officers and other security agencies from stalking and trailing me and my family members,” he stated, making it clear that he considers the surveillance to be an invasion of his privacy and an intimidation tactic.

Timeline of Alleged Assassination Attempts

Gachagua provided a detailed timeline in his letter, starting with an alarming incident on November 28, 2024, when he was attacked during a funeral service in Limuru, Kiambu County. He described the incident as an assassination attempt, recalling how the event turned chaotic and violent. He expressed disappointment that no legal action had been taken against the perpetrators, leaving the attack unresolved.

The following month, on December 19, 2024, Gachagua reported being trailed by an unmarked vehicle for over 150 kilometers in Makueni County, though he remains unaware of the motive behind the surveillance.

Gachagua claims that unknown individuals have been trailing his family members on multiple occasions, using unmarked cars and clandestine number plates.

On December 28, 2024, a more serious incident occurred when an organized criminal gang disrupted a meeting he was holding in Shamata, Nyandarua County. Gachagua claimed that tear gas was thrown at his supporters, intended to disperse the crowd and create a cover for an assassination attempt.

In early 2025, Gachagua allegedly continued to face threats. On January 18, during a prayer rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri, his wife, Dorcas Rigathi, was attacked and had to be escorted by private security. Gachagua, upon receiving an intelligence tip-off, chose not to attend the rally, citing his responsibility to avoid escalating conflict.

“I skipped as a responsible citizen to avoid what would have led to conflict, bad for our nation,” Gachagua says.

On March 23, 2025, Gachagua alleged a gang attacked worshippers while he was attending a service at ACK St Peter’s Cathedral in Nyeri, claiming that police officers did nothing as the violence unfolded. A week later, on March 29, he reported that his supporters in Naivasha town were physically assaulted by police during a meet-and-greet.

Then, on April 6, 2025, while at a church service in Mwiki, Nairobi, Gachagua claimed he was attacked by a group armed with crude weapons. He blamed the police for their failure to intervene and stop the attackers.

Gachagua concluded his letter with a stern warning that any assassination attempt against him would be attributed directly to Inspector General Douglas Kanja, holding him responsible for his safety.