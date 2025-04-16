Nairobbery: Slick Nairobi Car Dealer Disappears With Ksh33M Range Rover After Fake Test Drive

Police have arrested a Nairobi car dealer accused of pulling off a high-stakes luxury car heist involving a Ksh33 million Range Rover, following a botched business deal that now reads like a movie script.

Detectives swooped in on the suspect on Sunday, accusing him of swindling the high-end SUV from a fellow dealer under the guise of settling a long-standing debt.

The dramatic twist unfolded in court on Monday, when the suspect was arraigned before Kibera Magistrate Samson Temu. The magistrate granted detectives 14 more days to hold him as they dig deeper into what appears to be a growing web of fraudulent dealings in the Nairobi car market.

In their court filing, police indicated plans to charge the suspect with theft and obtaining money by false pretence—serious offences that could carry hefty jail terms if proven.

The complaint came from Rashid Mohamed, a car dealer who claimed the suspect initially expressed interest in purchasing the luxury vehicle, which had a listed price of Ksh34 million.

How the Ksh33M Range Rover Vanished in Broad Daylight

According to Mohamed, the suspect met with his sales manager on Thursday, April 10 at Alvis Motors on Ngong Road. During their meeting, the suspect requested to test-drive the Range Rover, insisting he needed to show it to a potential buyer. The sales manager agreed to accompany him, and the pair drove to Dennis Pritt Road to meet the supposed client.

But the mysterious buyer never showed up—not once, but twice.

Fast forward to Friday, and the suspect pitched yet another potential buyer. This time, he lured the sales agent to a restaurant along State House Road, allegedly where the new client was waiting. They sat down, ordered food, and everything seemed above board—until the suspect stepped out to take a call and disappeared, driving off with the Range Rover.

Investigators say the suspect diverted the vehicle to Westlands, where an apparent buyer who had already paid him Ksh21 million awaited delivery.

When the sales agent realized the vehicle was gone, he raced to Kilimani Police Station and filed a report. Police tracked the suspect to Runda, while they found the Range Rover stashed at a parking yard in Westlands.

Kilimani Police Commander Patricia Yegon confirmed the arrest and the vehicle’s recovery. She added that three more victims have since filed complaints, alleging similar fraud by the same suspect.

“We’re pursuing the matter and will take the necessary action. The court has granted us permission to hold him as investigations continue,” she said.

This case adds to a disturbing trend of high-end car frauds in Nairobi, as law enforcement intensifies efforts to clamp down on rogue dealers in the luxury vehicle market.